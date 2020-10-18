SwimSwam Podcast: Beata Nelson Breaks Down Her First ISL Experience

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Beata Nelson, one of many NCAA stars who has now transitioned to the ISL. This is Nelson’s first major international travel trip and being in a bubble for 6 weeks is a little different than most meets abroad. However, Nelson is taking it in stride and breaks down how she’s dealing with different food, recovering from injury, and still finding a way to perform at her best for the recently victorious Cali Condors.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.