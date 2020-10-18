Daniel Diehl Whacks Another 13-14 National Age Group Record: the 100 Yard Back

KA Closed Invite

October 16-18, 2020

Keystone Aquatic Center, Carlisle, Pennsylvania

Short Course Yards (25 yards)

Results on Meet Mobile: “KA Fall Closed Invite”

14-year old Daniel Diehl has continued his October roll by breaking another National Age Group Record on Saturday at the KA Closed Invite.

Swimming in the 13-14 boys’ 100 yard backstroke, Diehl touched in 47.44, which cut almost four-tenths of a second off Michael Andrew’s 13-14 record of 47.83 set in 2014.

Splits Comparison:

Michael Andrew Daniel Diehl Old Record – 2014 New Record – 2020 1st 50 Yards 23.34 22.83 2nd 50 Yards 24.49 24.61 Final Time 47.83 47.44

Diehl went out with an electric 22.83 opening split, and while he didn’t close as well as Andrew did, that opening mark was enough to land with the record.

For a sense of just how good that time is, the 38th finisher (last legal finisher) at the 2019 NCAA Championships JOey Reilman of Tennessee was 47.38 – only 6 hundredths faster. Diehl’s opening 50 was better than 2 swimmers at that same NCAA Championship meet, and he’s only 14.

Diehl’s time took a second-and-a-half off his own personal best in the event.

Last weekend, Diehl broke the National Age Group Record in the 200 yard free by a second-and-a-half, swimming 1:36.75. He also swam the 2nd-fastest 100 yard free in 13-14 boys’ history with a 44.31.

So far this weekend, he’s added a new best time in the 50 free as well (20.38), and is scheduled to swim the 100 free and 100 fly on Sunday. That 50 free time moves him to 5th-place all-time in the 13-14 age group:

Michael Andrew – 19.76 Ryan Hoffer – 20.02 Daniel Krueger – 20.28 David Curtiss – 20.29 Daniel Diehl – 20.38

Diehl swims for the Cumberland YMCA in Maryland.