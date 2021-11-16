Lane Stallworth Commits to Rebuilding Arizona State Diving Roster for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Following his brother, currently a swimmer on the Arizona State team, Lane Stallworth has committed to join the program’s diving team in the fall of 2022. Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Stallworth is in his senior year at Clark High School.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to Arizona State University!!! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and teammates who helped me get here. So excited to be a sun devil!!! FORKS UP😈🔱”

Diving for his club, Alamo Area Aquatics Diving, Stallworth finished in second on platform (14 and up) at the 2021 Houston Holiday Hoedown. At that same meet he also claimed 14th on the 1-meter and 11th on the 3-meter in the 16-18 age group. Competing in high school, Stallworth made it to the State Championship meet during his junior season. At that meet, he finished in 12th, scoring a total of 396.35.

Stallworth’s club team is among the state of Texas’ most storied programs, with the team being led by former National Team coach Stan Randall. Throughout his career, he has coached the U.S. National Team at competitions in seven different countries, coached North American champions, and been named the Diving Age Group Coach of the Year multiple times.

Arizona State’s freshman class of 2022 will be the first group of divers after the team’s former coach and all of it’s team members departed the program during the 2020-21 season. While the team’s former coach and divers claimed that the program was being cut, a new coach since hired and new divers will begin arriving on campus next fall. The team will now be led by Marc Briggs, who has served as the program’s volunteer assistant for the past 11 seasons.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

