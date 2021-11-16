Ethan Otten Sends His Commitment to Alabama for 2022

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After spending his club swimming career under longtime Dayton Raiders Swim Club head coach Kevin Weldon, Ethan Otten has announced that he will be heading south for his college career, committing to the University of Alabama. Otten attends Beavercreek High School in Beavercreek, Ohio.

“I am super excited to announce my commitment to the University of Alabama to continue my academic and athletic swim career. I want to thank my parents, friends, coaches, and teammates who have supported me throughout this process. I am super excited to swim under an amazing coaching staff along with my future teammates. May the next chapter begin, Roll Tide!🐘🔴⚪️”

Last spring, Otten competed in the 50 and 100 freestyles at the Ohio High School Division I State Championship meet. While he was a bit off from his best times, he still finished in the top 10 of both races. In the 50 free, he took 7th, finishing in 20.86, while he was 9th in the 100 (46.15). His best times in both races came from a week earlier, at the Southwest District Meet. There, he stopped the clock in the 50 at 20.58 and in the 100 at 45.33.

Racing at a meet in July, Otten picked up numerous lifetime best in the long course meters pool. In the 50 free, he dropped below the Junior National’s cut, stopping the clock in 23.78. He also added lifetime bests in the 200 free (2:00.18) and 100 breast (1:08.77).

Best SCY Times

50 free – 20.58

100 free – 45.33

200 free – 1:44.06

100 fly – 50.69

100 breast – 57.63

While Alabama has seen roster turnover over the last year, they had one of the SEC’s top sprint programs at the 2021 conference championship meet. At that meet, Matt King claimed the conference title in the 100 free and added a silver medal in the 50 free. King was also joined in the A-final by Samuel DiSette in the 50 and Jonathan Berneburg in the 100. None of the three will be on the roster next season, with Disette graduating last year, Berneburg graduating this year, and King transferring to swim for UVA.

Last season, it took 19.97 and 43.81 to qualify for the C-final of the 50 and 100 free at the SEC Championships.

While Otten’s current head coach has been with his team for 30 years, he will be joining an Alabama team that is currently halfway through its first season under new head coach Margo Geer. The team is off to a strong start in Geer’s first year of coaching, with both the men’s and women’s teams winning all three of their meets so far this season.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.