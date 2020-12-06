York Sprinter Caroline Foltz (2022) Makes Verbal Commitment to H2Okies

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Caroline Foltz from Millersville, Pennsylvania has announced her verbal commitment to the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University class of 2026.

“I am extremely excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim for Virginia Tech! Tech is the perfect place for me to continue my growth as both an athlete and a student, and I am proud to join the Hokie family. I want to thank the VT coaches, my parents, and all who have supported me along the way. Go Hokies!!”

Foltz swims for the York YMCA under coach John Nelson and specializes in sprint free and fly. She swam best times in her top events last December at the 2019 YOTA Arena Capital Classic. Placing 5th in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 9th in the 200 free, 19th in the 500 free, 17th in the 100 fly, and 12th in the 200 IM, she left the meet with PBs in the 50/100/200/500 free and 100 fly. In the spring and summer of 2019, she notched lifetime bests in the LCM 50/100/200 free, 100 back, 50/100 breast, and 100 fly.

In early 2020, Foltz put up best times in the SCY 100 breast (1:07.77) and 200 breast (2:27.59). Since the summer, she has raced at a couple of York meets in August, at the Friends’ Central Aquatics Blue-Gray Intrasquad in September, at the Bill Schmidt Invitational in October, and at the York YMCA Invite in November.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 23.41

100 free – 51.05

200 free – 1:52.76

100 fly – 56.88

Foltz will join the H2Okies class of 2026 with Carmen Weiler, Emily Claesson, and Isabel Marstellar. Last season, 10 members of the VT women’s sprint team notched sub-24s. So far this season, 11 have gone under 24 and 5 have already broken the 23-second barrier: Sarah Shackelford (22.50), Anna Landon (22.64), Caroline Bentz (22.72), Abby Larson (22.89), and Julia Bruneau (22.94). Shackelford and Bentz will still be there when Foltz arrives in Blacksburg.

