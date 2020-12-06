Riley Edmundson Commits to Join Rising UNC-Asheville Program (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Riley Edmundson from Flower Mound, Texas, outside of Dallas, has committed to swim at UNC-Asheville beginning in the fall of 2021. UNC-Asheville is a Division I program, competing in the CSCAA.

Edmundson qualified for the 2020 Texas 6A (big school) High School State Championship meet in February as a junior, where she would ultimately finish 14th in the 100 fly. Her best time of 56.45 came in prelims at that meet, qualifying her through 11th, before adding time in finals.

Edmundson is primarily a butterflier, with the 200 being her best event. In the summer of 2018, she placed 6th at the USA Swimming Futures Championships in Rochester in the 200 fly in long course.

Her best time in long course of 2:19.31 from a Sectionals meet in the summer of 2019 qualified her for this year’s open-site 18 & Under Winter Championships. The time is also only 3-tenths away from qualifying for the Winter Junior Championships based on the tougher 2019 standards.

She is also a Futures qualifier in the 100 fly and 100 breaststroke. That unique skillset sets her up to develop her IMs at the next level as well.

Best Times in Yards/LCM:

100 fly – 56.45/1:05.20

200 fly – 2:03.80/2:19.31

100 breast – 1:05.50/1:17.03

200 IM – 2:08.47/2:26.77

400 IM – 4:30.85/5:08.38

At the 2020 CCSA Conference Championship meet, UNC-Asheville finished 4th out of 9 teams. That was the highest finish in program history at that meet since the program was launched in 2012 – buoyed by the addition of a diving program for the 2018-2019 season.

The Bulldogs graduated a huge chunk of their butterfly group after last season, including seniors Catherine Allen and Madison Rogan. Those two were the school’s only A finalists in a butterfly event at the CCSA Championships, placing 6th and 7th, respectively.

Edmundson’s best time in the 100 fly would have placed her near the top of the B-final last season, while her best time in the 200 fly would have put her in a top-5 spot at that same meet. Her best times in the 100 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM all would have earned B-final points last season, meaning an immediate impact upon arrival to campus.

She joins a class of 2021 for the Bulldogs that so far includes Caitlin Hefner, Julie Lahiff, Grace Adams, and Chloe McDonald. This is a smallish class so far after adding 10 freshmen to the team’s roster for this season. Of that group, Edmundson is the one poised to make the biggest immediate impact at the conference level.

Edmundson trains with the Lakeside Aquatic Club.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.