Anna Elendt Explains Texas School Record, Adapting to Yards

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

  • Pool Record: 2:04.06
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.58
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 2:10.37
  1. Anna Elendt (Texas) – 2:06.21
  2. Letitia Sim (Michigan) – 2:09.72
  3. Alicia Wilson (Cal) – 2:09.82

This was all Anna Elendt, as the Longhorn completed the breaststroke sweep with a 3.5s victory tonight. Elendt came within striking distance of her lifetime best of 2:06.04, and she’s now the 5th-fastest woman in the NCAA this season.

The real race happened behind Elendt, as Michigan freshman Letitia Sim and Cal’s Alicia Wilson battled it out for 2nd. Sim got her hand on the wall just ahead of Wilson, 2:09.72 to 2:09.82, wand no one else within a second of the top three.

