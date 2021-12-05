Anna Elendt Explains Texas School Record, Adapting to Yards

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)

SCY (25y)

Psych Sheets

Live Results

Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”

Live Stream (fee)

Saturday Finals Heat Sheets

WOMEN’S 200 BREAST – FINALS

Pool Record: 2:04.06

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.58

2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 2:10.37

This was all Anna Elendt, as the Longhorn completed the breaststroke sweep with a 3.5s victory tonight. Elendt came within striking distance of her lifetime best of 2:06.04, and she’s now the 5th-fastest woman in the NCAA this season.

The real race happened behind Elendt, as Michigan freshman Letitia Sim and Cal’s Alicia Wilson battled it out for 2nd. Sim got her hand on the wall just ahead of Wilson, 2:09.72 to 2:09.82, wand no one else within a second of the top three.