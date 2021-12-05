Spartans Aquatic Club Breaks 15-16 Mixed 200 Free Relay NAG

Spartans Aquatic Club, located just outside of Atlanta, Georgia, broke the 15-16 National Age Group Record in the SCY mixed 200 free relay on Saturday.

The relay swam a time of 1:28.95, beating the 1:29.49 record set in 2020 by the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg. Here is a split comparison between the two teams:

Spartans Aquatic Club Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg Rylan Kruep: 22.60 Teresa Ivan: 23.39 : 23.39 Joel Mora: 19.39 Austin Lockhart: 20.38 : 20.38 Sadie Clayton: 23.60 Sam Reiger: 21.17 Abigail Heizer: 23.36 Rowan Bartis: 24.65 1:28.95 1:29.49

The Spartans Aquatic Club team’s time came at the 2021 Senior Short Course Championships in Georgia, where they finished first in the event. Spartans Aquatic Club opted to race both men, then both women, but Mecklenburg alternated female/male in their race.

USA Swimming first began recognizing mixed relay National Age Group records in the fall of 2018, after they were included in FINA World Championships and the Olympics. All of the records, therefore, are relatively recent.

Karl Krug is the head coach of Spartans Aquatic Club. The club is relatively new, beginning in 2016.