Thomas Heilman Breaks More NAG Records At Yards Meet

Comments: 1
by Emma Edmund 1

December 05th, 2021 Club, News, Records

Thomas Heilman broke National Age Group records left and right at the U.S. Open over the past week, but he didn’t stop there. On Sunday, he drove to the YOTA/Arena Capital Classic and broke the 13-14 SCY 100 free and 400 free relay National Age Group record.

Heilman swam the lead leg of the 400-yard freestyle relay, clocking in at 43.51. His time defeats Michael Andrew’s 13-14 100 freestyle NAG of 43.90. Andrew’s record has been standing since 2014.

Heilman’s time also contributed to a NAG record in the 13-14 400-yard freestyle relay with his Cavalier Aquatics team. Cavalier Aquatics’ 3:07.45 defeated Carmel Swim Club’s 3:08.77, set in 2020.

Cavalier Aquatics (12/5/2021) Carmel Swim Club (12/20/2020)
Thomas Heilman: 43.51 Carter Lancaster: 45.68
Will Browne: 46.64 Lewis Zhang: 47.74
Tanner Kidd: 48.49 Emile Haig: 47.78
Richard Wang: 48.81 Gregg Enoch: 47.57
3:07.45 3:08.77

In addition to the 400 free relay, Heilman also swam the 200 IM in 1:46.61. His time is the second-fastest for 13-14 year-olds, ever. The only faster time is the NAG record, Andrew’s 1:45.29.

Heilman originally went to the meet to get his cuts for YMCA Nationals. Now, he’ll walk away with two new NAG records, and the second-fastest 200 IM time for all 13-14 swimmers.

This brings his NAG record total from the past week to six. He has the LCM 13-14 50 free, 100 free, 100 fly, 200 free, and the SCY 100 free and 400 free relay. He is also the second-fastest LCM 200 butterflies and SCY 200 IMer ever.

bobthebuilderrocks
16 minutes ago

14 going 43.5? What on earth

