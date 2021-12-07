Cal’s Destin Lasco Talks 20x50s Best Average with Teammate Hugo Gonzalez

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”
- Live Stream (fee)
- Saturday Finals Heat Sheets
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS
- Pool Record: 1:37.35
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13
- 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:41.81
- Destin Lasco (Cal) – 1:39.24
- Daniel Carr (Cal) – 1:40.09
- Wyatt Davis (Michigan) – 1:42.21
Cal’s had a deep backstroke group the last few years, so it’s no surprise to see the Bears go 1-2 in this event tonight. Destin Lasco, who was the NCAA runner-up last year as a freshman, won tonight in 1:39.24. That’s now the fastest time in the country, displacing the 1:40.27 done by Indiana’s Brendan Burns two weeks ago. Teammate Daniel Carr took 2nd in 1:40.09 tonight, also moving him ahead of Burns.
This wasn’t a particularly fast final, as that pair of Bears were the only two men under last year’s NCAA cut of 1:41.81 tonight. Michigan’s Wyatt Davis was 1:41.59 in prelims, but added a bit of time tonight to touch in 1:42.21, still good for 3rd.
