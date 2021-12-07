Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cal’s Destin Lasco Talks 20x50s Best Average with Teammate Hugo Gonzalez

Comments: 1

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 200 BACK – FINALS

  • Pool Record: 1:37.35
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:41.81
  1. Destin Lasco (Cal) – 1:39.24
  2. Daniel Carr (Cal) – 1:40.09
  3. Wyatt Davis (Michigan) – 1:42.21

Cal’s had a deep backstroke group the last few years, so it’s no surprise to see the Bears go 1-2 in this event tonight.  Destin Lasco, who was the NCAA runner-up last year as a freshman, won tonight in 1:39.24. That’s now the fastest time in the country, displacing the 1:40.27 done by Indiana’s Brendan Burns two weeks ago. Teammate Daniel Carr took 2nd in 1:40.09 tonight, also moving him ahead of Burns.

This wasn’t a particularly fast final, as that pair of Bears were the only two men under last year’s NCAA cut of 1:41.81 tonight. Michigan’s Wyatt Davis was 1:41.59 in prelims, but added a bit of time tonight to touch in 1:42.21, still good for 3rd.

1
SwimminIsGood
32 seconds ago

Such a nice quick interview. Very personable and engaging. Best of luck to you and your teammates the rest of the season.

