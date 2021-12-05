Texas Women Are First Program in History with 3 1:52 Butterfliers in One Season

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

The women’s 200 fly on Saturday at the Minnesota Invite, which featured the defending NCAA Champion Olivia Carter from the University of Michigan, featured 4 of the top 6.

Between prelims and finals, Carter and a trio of Texas Longhorns established four of the top six times in the NCAA this season.

Top 10 in the NCAA, 2021-2022, Women’s 200 yard fly

Olivia Carter, Michigan, Senior, Minnesota Invite – 1:51.62 Alex Walsh, Sophomore, Virginia, Tennessee Invite – 1:51.83 Emma Sticklen, Texas, Sophomore, Minnesota Invite – 1:52.47 (Prelims) Regan Smith, Freshman, Stanford, NC State Invite – 1:52.48 Kelly Pash, Texas, Junior, Minnesota Invite – 1:52.69 Olivia Bray, Texas, Sophomore, Minnesota Invite – 1:52.98 (Prelims) Ellen Walshe, Tennessee, Freshman, Tennessee Invite – 1:53.96 Dakota Luther, Georgia, Senior, Georgia Tech Invite – 1:54.16 Lillie Nordmann, Stanford, Freshman, NC State Invite – 1:54.43 Kylee Alons, NC State, Senior, NC State Invite – 1:54.44

The Texas Longhorns, thanks to a 1:52.47 from Sticklen and 1:52.98 from Bray in prelims, now have three women who have been 1:52s-or-better this season.

It turns out, a training group of that depth is unique in NCAA history.

The official NCAA times database maintained by USA Swimming dates back to the 2007-2008 season. In that time, 32 swimmers from 12 different schools have been 1:52.99 in the 200 yard fly in NCAA competition.

Only two swimmers prior to that time period were under 1:53: Natalie Coughlin of Cal and Kaitlin Sandeno of USC. (Plus Elaine Breeden, who is already captured in the 31 above).

So that means 34 collegiate swimmers in history have been under 1:53 in the 200 fly.

School # of 1:52s or Better Stanford 5 Southern Cali 5 California 4 Georgia 4 Texas 4 Virginia 3 Louisville 2 Kentucky 2 Texas A&M 2 Michigan 1 Oregon St 1 Florida 1

The swimmer who has done it the most is Stanford’s Ella Eastin, who was under 1:53 18 times in her four seasons on the Farm.

But never before have three of those swimmers from the same team done so in the same season.

It’s almost hard to believe how far the Texas women have come in just a season-and-a-half. Heading into the 2020 NCAA Championships, which were ultimately canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas women had just 5 individual swimming qualifiers for the NCAA Championships.

This year, they’ve got three qualifiers in the 200 fly alone, with still half-a-season remaining.