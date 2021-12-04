Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2021 Minnesota Invite: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

by Robert Gibbs 0

December 04th, 2021 College, News, Previews & Recaps

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

The last big college invite of the calendar year wraps up tonight in Minnesota with what promises to be another fun session. While a few Texas guys scratched out of this morning prelims, there’s plenty of great races in store for tonight, given the top-end talent that’s assembled in Minnesota.

Tonight’s racing will kick off with the fastest heats of the 1650s. From there, we’ll see the 200 backstrokes, where Wisconsin’s Phoebe Bacon and Michigan’s Wyatt Davis hold the time seeds from this morning. The women’s 100 free features top-seed Izzy Ivey of Cal, and defending NCAA champion Maggie MacNeil of Michigan. The men’s 100 free may be the marquee event of the night, with Texas’ Daniel Krueger swimming in lane 4.

Longhorn swimmers Anna Elendt and Caspar Corbeau each put up the fastest time of the morning in the 200 breast. Individual competition will close out with the 200 fly, where Texas’ Emma Sticklen and Michigan’s Gal Cohen Groumi hold the top seeds.

Women’s 1650 – Timed Finals

  • Pool Record: 15.27.84
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 15:52.41
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 16:25.47

Men’s 1650 – Timed Finals

  • Pool Record: 14:24.43
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 14:37.31
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 15:01.33

Women’s 200 Back – Finals

  • Pool Record: 1:47.81
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:50.50
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:55.05

Men’s 200 Back – Finals

  • Pool Record: 1:37.35
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:39.13
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:41.81

Women’s 100 Free – Finals

  • Pool Record: 46.52
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 47.18
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 48.76

Men’s 100 Free – Finals

  • Pool Record: 39.90
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 41.71
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 42.88

Women’s 200 Breast – Finals

  • Pool Record: 2:04.06
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:06.58
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 2:10.37

Men’s 200 Breast – Finals

  • Pool Record: 1:50.17
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:52.28
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:54.28

Women’s 200 Fly – Finals

  • Pool Record: 1:52.17
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:53.20
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:57.42

Men’s 200 Fly – Finals

  • Pool Record: 1:38.60
  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:40.44
  • 2021 NCAA Invite Cut: 1:43.47

Women’s 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 3:14.50
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 3:16.35

Men’s 400 400 Free Relay – Timed Finals

  • NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 2:50.99
  • NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 2:52.46

