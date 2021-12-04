Cal Freshman Gabriel Jett Breaks Down 1:32 200 free

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE
- Wednesday, December 1 – Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, Minneapolis, Minn.
- Prelims – 10 AM / Finals – 6 PM (CST)
- SCY (25y)
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Results also on Meet Mobile as “Minnesota Invite 2021”
- Live Stream (fee)
- Day 3 Prelims Recap
- Day 3 Finals Heat Sheet
- Day 3 Finals Full Results
Reported by Robert Gibbs.
MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS
- NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:32.05
- 2021 NCAA Cutline – 1:34.04
- Pool Record – 1:29.50
- Gabriel Jett (Cal) – 1:32.52
- Patrick Callan (Michigan) – 1:32.77
- Coby Carrozza (Texas) – 1:33.06
It looked like 4 or 5 swimmers could win this race heading into the last turn, but it was Cal freshman Gabriel Jett who rocketed off of the wall and into the finish, busting out a 1:32.52 that makes him the 2nd-fastest man in the NCAA this season. Jett’s been getting a lot of hype in our comment section, and deservingly so, it seems, as today he’s improved his lifetime best from 1:35.30 to 1:32.52.
Michigan’s Patrick Callan finished just behind Jett at 1:32.77, putting up at #5 in the nation this season. Texas’ Coby Carrozza took 3rd in 1:33.06, just ahead of his teammate Luke Hobson. The freshman Hobson was the breakout star of the first two days after splitting 1:31 on the Longhorns’ 800 free relay and breaking a Michael Phelps’ NAG record yesterday in the 500.
Has there been a faster freshman in this event? I feel I’m forgetting someone obvious.