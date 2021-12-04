Cal Freshman Gabriel Jett Breaks Down 1:32 200 free

2021 MINNESOTA INVITE

Reported by Robert Gibbs.

MEN’S 200 FREE – FINALS

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:32.05

2021 NCAA Cutline – 1:34.04

Pool Record – 1:29.50

It looked like 4 or 5 swimmers could win this race heading into the last turn, but it was Cal freshman Gabriel Jett who rocketed off of the wall and into the finish, busting out a 1:32.52 that makes him the 2nd-fastest man in the NCAA this season. Jett’s been getting a lot of hype in our comment section, and deservingly so, it seems, as today he’s improved his lifetime best from 1:35.30 to 1:32.52.

Michigan’s Patrick Callan finished just behind Jett at 1:32.77, putting up at #5 in the nation this season. Texas’ Coby Carrozza took 3rd in 1:33.06, just ahead of his teammate Luke Hobson. The freshman Hobson was the breakout star of the first two days after splitting 1:31 on the Longhorns’ 800 free relay and breaking a Michael Phelps’ NAG record yesterday in the 500.