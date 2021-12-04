Tobias Robinson, Isabella Hindley Take Victories On England Winter Day 2

2021 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, December 3rd – Sunday, December 5th
- Ponds Forge, Sheffield, England
- SCM (25m)
The 2021 Swim England National Winter Championships continued from Ponds Forge, with Tobias Robinson making his presence known tonight in the men’s 1500m free.
Stopping the clock in a time of 14:42.49, Robinson beat out Irishman Daniel Wiffen of Loughborough who settled for silver over 7 seconds back in 14:49.70.
For Robinson, his outing here tonight represents the 4th fastest performance of the 25-year-old’s career. He owns a personal best of 14:39.46 from the 2015 ASA Winter Meet, a mark which renders the Wolverhampton athlete as GBR’s 8th fastest performer all-time.
Brompton’s Isabella Hindley got it done for gold tonight in the women’s 50m free, registering a winning time of 24.11. Her result represents a lifetime best, shaving .09 0ff of the 24.20 she produced during ISL season 3. She remains GBR’s 5th fastest woman ever in the event.
Additional winners on this night 2 included Manchester Aquatics’ Chloe Golding reaping gold in the women’s 200m back in 2:05.09 while the men’s 200m IM saw James McFadzen hit the top the top of the podium in a mark of 1:56.14.
Joe Litchfield was also in the water, with the 23-year-old Loughborough racer clinching the top prize in the men’s 50m back. Litchfield earned a time of 23.80 to beat runner-up Cameron Brooker of Wycombe District who got to the wall just .07 later in 23.87.