Tobias Robinson, Isabella Hindley Take Victories On England Winter Day 2

2021 SWIM ENGLAND NATIONAL WINTER CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Swim England National Winter Championships continued from Ponds Forge, with Tobias Robinson making his presence known tonight in the men’s 1500m free.

Stopping the clock in a time of 14:42.49, Robinson beat out Irishman Daniel Wiffen of Loughborough who settled for silver over 7 seconds back in 14:49.70.

For Robinson, his outing here tonight represents the 4th fastest performance of the 25-year-old’s career. He owns a personal best of 14:39.46 from the 2015 ASA Winter Meet, a mark which renders the Wolverhampton athlete as GBR’s 8th fastest performer all-time.

Brompton’s Isabella Hindley got it done for gold tonight in the women’s 50m free, registering a winning time of 24.11. Her result represents a lifetime best, shaving .09 0ff of the 24.20 she produced during ISL season 3. She remains GBR’s 5th fastest woman ever in the event.

Additional winners on this night 2 included Manchester Aquatics’ Chloe Golding reaping gold in the women’s 200m back in 2:05.09 while the men’s 200m IM saw James McFadzen hit the top the top of the podium in a mark of 1:56.14.

Joe Litchfield was also in the water, with the 23-year-old Loughborough racer clinching the top prize in the men’s 50m back. Litchfield earned a time of 23.80 to beat runner-up Cameron Brooker of Wycombe District who got to the wall just .07 later in 23.87.