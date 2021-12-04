Energy Standard set a new unofficial world record, while the Cali Condors won the American record, in the SCM 4×100 mixed medley relay during Saturday’s International Swimming League final.

Though FINA doesn’t keep a world record for a short course mixed medley relay, Energy Standard’s time of 3:30.94 ranks it as the fastest ever internationally. Previously, Energy Standard’s 2021 ISL regular season Match 8 mixed medley relay was the fastest with a time of 3:31.96. Even if FINA did track World Records, this still wouldn’t count, because the four athletes represent three different countries (Russia, Belarus, and Sweden).

Energy Standard now holds the top five fastest times in this particular mixed relay.

The Cali Condors, placing second in the final behind Energy Standard, swam the event in 3:31.94. Previously, Cali held the fastest time for an American team at 3:33.79, set earlier this year during the ISL Playoffs.

Energy Standard’s relay team was the same, but Cali’s new American record team featured Erika Brown swimming free instead of Natalie Hinds.

At the final, Energy Standard ultimately took first in both the event and the league in what has been a tight race between the two powerhouse teams gunning for the league title.