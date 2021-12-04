Beata Nelson Breaks American Record in SCM 100 IM

Beata Nelson broke the SCM 100 IM American Record with her time of 57.72, set during the second day of the International Swimming League Final.

Nelson broke her own American record, which she previously set during Match 7 of the 2021 ISL regular season. Her previous record was 57.90.

New American Record (Nelson, 2021 ISL Final) Old American Record (Nelson, 2021 ISL Match 7) 26.31 26.08 31.41 31.82 57.72 57.90

Nelson’s success in the 100 IM has prompted wider calls throughout the U.S. swimming industry to shift how the country selects teams for major international meets, like SC Worlds. Nelson broke the world record in the 100 IM for the first time about a month or so before the SC Worlds team was announced. The team selection process uses long course times, but members of the swimming community are increasingly arguing for a shift toward SCM time consideration.

Nelson’s time ultimately earned her second in the final, behind Sarah Sjostrom’s 57.46. During the ISL season, Nelson represented the Cali Condors, and Sjostrom represented Energy Standard. The pair’s standings in the 100 IM mimicked the overall standings, with Energy Standard narrowly beating Cali to win the 2021 League title.

Heading into the Final, Nelson was ranked fourth overall in MVP standings, behind Sjostrom, Siobhan Haughey, and Ilya Shymanovich, all of whom represent Energy Standard.

Nelson rounds out the ISL season just outside of the top 10 MVP spots, finishing twelfth behind teammates Caeleb Dressel, Hali Flickinger, and Nic Fink.