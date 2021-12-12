OLY Gold Medalist Stubblety-Cook Puts Up 2:07.00 LCM 200 Breast

2021 QUEENSLAND CHAMPIONSHIPS

While competing on day two of these 2021 Queensland Championships, Olympic gold medalist Zac Stubblety-Cook crushed one of the fastest 200m breaststroke performances of his career.

The 22-year-old Chandler athlete hit a big-time effort of 2:07.00 to take gold here at Brisbane Aquatic Centre, capturing the 3rd quickest time of his still-rising career. His result also checks in as a new Queensland All Comers Record, a standard that represents the speediest time ever recorded on Queensland soil.

After taking the top seed of the morning in this 2breast with a prelim outing of 2:08.95, Stubblety-Cook turned on the jets to split 1:01.99/1:05.01 to register the 2nd 2:07.00 time of his career. His other identical result came at the Syndey Open in May of this year, putting the world on notice that the man was a viable Olympic medal contender.

He followed that Sydney Open performance up with a shiny new Australian national record at Olympic Trials, scoring a monster 2:06.28, further pushing his name to the top of the list in terms of who could potentially claim gold at the postponed Olympic Games.

And push himself to the gold medal he did, with Stubblety-Cook topping the Tokyo podium in a blistering 2:06.38, a new Olympic record. He represented the only sub-2:07 swimmer there, with Dutch ace Arno Kamminga snagging silver in 2:07.01 while Finnish swimmer Matti Mattsson was a surprise bronze medalist in 2:07.13.

Back to this Queensland competition, for his first major swim post-Tokyo, Stubblety-Cook’s 2:07.00 lands his performance as the 16th fastest ever.