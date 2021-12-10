2021 Winter Junior Championships East: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

Two swims from 14-year old Thomas Heilman, two more from 13-year old Charlotte Crush, and Baylor Nelson chasing age group history in the 400 IM are the highlights of Friday’s finals session in Greensboro at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East.

Heilman broke a pair of National Age Group Records in prelims, swimming the 100 fly and 200 free within 20 minutes. Those swims give him 10 National Age Group Record swims in the last 10 days.

Thanks to breaks for award ceremonies, he should get a little more time on Friday evening – the timeline has the 100 fly championship at 5:55 PM and the 200 free championship heat at 6:32 PM.

Crush swam some of the fastest times by a 13-year old in US history the 100 and 200 yard fly in prelims.

Baylor Nelson, meanwhile, is lining up for a big 400 IM after cruising to a 3:48.17 in prelims. That’s about two-and-a-half seconds slower than his best time, but based on where he’s been swimming the rest of the week (2+ second drop in the 200 IM, for example), a new best time is in order in finals.

Girls 400 IM – Finals

Meet Record – Brooke Forde (Lakeside Swim Team), 2016: 4:02.51

Boys 400 IM – Finals

Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays), 2019: 3:38.65

Girls 100 Fly – Finals

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans), 2019, 2019: 50.87

Boys 100 Fly – Finals

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.46

Girls 200 Free – Finals

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide), 2018: 1:43.27

Boys 200 Free – Finals

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club), 2016: 1:33.40

Girls 100 Breast – Finals

Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club), 2017: 58.19

Boys 100 Breast – Finals

Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming), 2015: 52.21

Girls 100 Back – Finals

Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club), 2018: 50.72

Boys 100 Back – Finals

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club), 2015: 45.58

Girls 200 Free Relay – Finals

Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04

Boys 200 Free Relay – Finals