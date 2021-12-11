2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

The 2021 Speedo Winter Juniors – West keeps rolling along tonight with finals of the 400 IM, 100 fly, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 breast, along with timed finals of the 200 free relays.

Most of the names that dominated the headlines through the first two days — including Sandpipers Katie Grimes (400 IM) and Bella Sims (200 free), North Texas Nadore Maximus Williamson (400 IM), and iNspire’s Nate Germonprez (200 free) — took top seeds in this morning’s prelims.

Girls 400 IM

Meet record: Brooke Forde (Lakeside Seahawks): 4:02.51

15 year-old Katie Grimes shattered both the West and overall meet record with a powerful 4:00.66 tonight. Grimes was over a second ahead of the field after the backstroke leg and never backed own, winning by over 6 seconds.

Grimes’ time moves her to #2 all-time in the 15-16 age group, ahead of Katie Hoff, and only 0.04s off of the NAG record set by Dagny Knutson back in 2008.

USC commit Justina Kozan took 2nd in 4:06.74, about a second away from her lifetime time best, while Fort Collins’ Lucy Bell, who’s committed to Stanford, took 3rd in 4:10.78.

Boys 400 IM

Meet record: Carson Foster (Mason Manta Rays): 3:38.65

Top 3:

Maximus Williamson (NTN), 15 – 3:42.22 Cooper Lucas (LAC), 16 – 3:46.26 Humberto Najera (UN), 16 – 3:47.33

We’re struggling to keep up with the incomprehensibly fast swimming this week, and Maximus Williamson didn’t do us any favors (although as swim fans, these are good problems to have). The 15 year-old clocked a 3:42.22 that rattled the 15-16 National Age Group record.

That NAG mark is held by one Michael Phelps, who went 3:42.08 back in 2002. Williamson is now, of course #2 all-time in the age group, and again, he’s only 15. He came into today with a personal best of 3:47.33.

Cooper Lucas took 2nd behind Williamson in 3:46.26, lowering his best by three seconds followed by Humberto Najera at 3:47.33.

Girls 100 Fly

Meet record: Claire Curzan (TAC Titans): 50.87

You were may have been waiting for Bella Sims to win the next event, the 200 free, the one in which she had the fastest time in this morning prelims. But she was the #2 seed in this event, and she upset Lucy Bell to win 52.21 to 52.65. Sims shaved 0.05s off of her lifetime best in this event, while Bell was about half of a second off of her best time of 52.17.

Patriot’s Annika Parkhe took 3rd in 52.80, just 0.08s away from her lifetime best of 52.72, which she hit just last month at the Illinois High School State Championships.

Boys 100 Fly

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.46

In case you missed it, Ilya Kharun had a really big October. But apparently he had plenty more in the tank, as he cranked out a 45.59 tonight to take the National Age Group record of 45.62 previously held by Luca Urlando. While the Sandpipers are probably best known currently for their female distance swimmers, Khaurn and Sims’ back-to-back fly wins show that that’s not all the Sandpipers can do.

Connor Foote knocked a total of a second off of his seed time today to take 2nd in a very strong 46.31, while BC’s Brian Lee was the only other man under 47 with a 46.81.

Girls 200 Free

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Top 3:

Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92 Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13 Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62

Boys 200 Free

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club): 1:33.40

Girls 100 Breast

Meet record: Alex Walsh (Nashville Aquatic Club): 58.19

Boys 100 Breast

Meet record: Michael Andrew (Indie Swimming): 52.21

Girls 100 Back

Meet record: Katherine Berkoff (Missoula Aquatic Club): 50.72

Boys 100 Back

Meet record: Ryan Hoffer (Scottsdale Aquatic Club): 45.58

Girls 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals

Meet record: Chelsea Piers Aquatic Club (B Semenuk, S Moore, M Parker, K Douglass), 2018: 1:29.04

Boys 200 Free Relay – Timed Finals