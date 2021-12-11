Heilman Breaks 12th NAG in Past 10 Days, Clocks 1:34.68 200 Free in Greensboro

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

BOYS 200 FREE – FINALS

Meet record: Drew Kibler (Carmel Swim Club), 2016: 1:33.40

Top 3:

Daniel Diehl, YMCA of Cumberland, 16 – 1:33.68 Thomas Heilman, Cavalier Aquatics, 14 – 1:34.68 Sebastian Sergile, SwimAtlanta – 1:35.19

If you were wondering if it was possible for Thomas Heilman to not break a record every time he races, the answer is no. Shortly after shattering the 13-14 boys NAG in the 100 fly by so much that he nearly was under the 15-16 NAG as well, Heilman came in 2nd in the 200 free, swimming a 1:34.68. With the swim, Heilman broke his own 13-14 NAG in the event, which he set this morning in prelims (1:35.28).

Heilman was incredibly consistent in his race tonight, splitting 22.05 on the first 50, then 24.16, 24.19, and 24.28 on the final 3 50s. Here is a split comparison between Heilman’s prelims swim, and his finals tonight:

NAG Record – Finals Former NAG – Prelims 50m 22.05 22.23 100m 24.16 24.50 150m 24.19 24.58 200m 24.28 23.97

Heilman’s split comparison is very interesting, because he raced the two swims differently. The 14-year-old went out faster tonight, and was able to maintain that increased speed through the first 50s. Heilman was faster on the final 50 in prelims, but only by 0.31 seconds.

Perhaps most impressively of all, this NAG marks Heilman’s 12th in the past 10 days. It would be nearly impossible to verify this, but that has to be a record within itself, or at least very close. Heilman is slated to race the 100 free and 200 fly tomorrow, raising the possibility of more broken records.