Haley McDonald Drops 5 Seconds in 200 IM, Now Ranks #7 All-Time Among 13-14s

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

14-year old Haley McDonald won the B-Final of the women’s 200 IM on Thursday evening at the 2021 Winter Junior Championships – East meet in Greensboro, North Carolina. She swam a time of 1:58.08, which would have placed her 3rd in the A-final behind Carmel Swim Club’s Devon Kitchel (1:56.39) and Alex Shackell (1:57.78).

In the process, she jumped to #7 all-time in the 13-14 girls’ 200 yard IM rankings.

Of the six women ahead of her, four are individual Olympic medalists, one is a current USA Swimming National Team member, and one is a current USA Swimming Junior National Team member.

Top 10 All-Time, Girls’ 13-14 200 Yard IM

Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 2015 – 1:56.20 Regan Smith, Riptide, 2016 – 1:56.69 Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans, 2018 – 1:57.22 Leah Hayes, TIDE, 2020 – 1:57.45 Missy Franklin, Star Aquatics, 2010 – 1:57.70 Katie Hoff, NBAC, 2004 – 1:57.76 Haley McDonald, Lakeside Swim Team, 2021 – 1:58.08 Brooke Zettel, Unattached, 2018 – 1:58.31 Justina Kozan, Brea Aquatics, 2018 – 1:58.57 Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2019 – 1:58.60

The time is a massive drop for McDonald, who entered the meet with a personal best of 2:03.37 from March 2021 and was just the 43rd seed coming into the meet. Her drops were across the board, though especially on her breaststroke leg.

Haley McDonald Haley McDonald New PB Pre Winter Jrs PB Fly 25.33 26.38 Back 29.87 31.12 Breast 34.57 36.26 Free 28.31 29.61 1:58.08 2:03.37

McDonald also swam the 500 free on Thursday, finishing 20th in prelims before scratching the C Final. She’s later scheduled to swim the 400 IM (43rd seed), 200 free (41st seed), 100 back (bonus entry), 200 back (56th seed/lc entry), and 100 free (49th seed).

McDonald is a current high school freshman who trains with the Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, Kentucky.