Haley McDonald Drops 5 Seconds in 200 IM, Now Ranks #7 All-Time Among 13-14s

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
14-year old Haley McDonald won the B-Final of the women’s 200 IM on Thursday evening at the 2021 Winter Junior Championships – East meet in Greensboro, North Carolina. She swam a time of 1:58.08, which would have placed her 3rd in the A-final behind Carmel Swim Club’s Devon Kitchel (1:56.39) and Alex Shackell (1:57.78).
In the process, she jumped to #7 all-time in the 13-14 girls’ 200 yard IM rankings.
Of the six women ahead of her, four are individual Olympic medalists, one is a current USA Swimming National Team member, and one is a current USA Swimming Junior National Team member.
Top 10 All-Time, Girls’ 13-14 200 Yard IM
- Alex Walsh, Nashville Aquatic Club, 2015 – 1:56.20
- Regan Smith, Riptide, 2016 – 1:56.69
- Charlotte Hook, TAC Titans, 2018 – 1:57.22
- Leah Hayes, TIDE, 2020 – 1:57.45
- Missy Franklin, Star Aquatics, 2010 – 1:57.70
- Katie Hoff, NBAC, 2004 – 1:57.76
- Haley McDonald, Lakeside Swim Team, 2021 – 1:58.08
- Brooke Zettel, Unattached, 2018 – 1:58.31
- Justina Kozan, Brea Aquatics, 2018 – 1:58.57
- Bella Sims, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2019 – 1:58.60
The time is a massive drop for McDonald, who entered the meet with a personal best of 2:03.37 from March 2021 and was just the 43rd seed coming into the meet. Her drops were across the board, though especially on her breaststroke leg.
|Haley McDonald
|Haley McDonald
|New PB
|
Pre Winter Jrs PB
|Fly
|25.33
|26.38
|Back
|29.87
|31.12
|Breast
|34.57
|36.26
|Free
|28.31
|29.61
|1:58.08
|2:03.37
McDonald also swam the 500 free on Thursday, finishing 20th in prelims before scratching the C Final. She’s later scheduled to swim the 400 IM (43rd seed), 200 free (41st seed), 100 back (bonus entry), 200 back (56th seed/lc entry), and 100 free (49th seed).
McDonald is a current high school freshman who trains with the Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, Kentucky.