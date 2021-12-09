Daily Swim Coach Workout #601

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/Champ
Monday/Tuesday PM [3/1-2/21]
C4/W3
[13 TT/26 SI/47 TT/54 CIF]
300 free (every 3rd combo)
2×200 k-sc-dr-sw B (1fr/ 1pr)
3×100 IM 1 sc/ 1dr/ 1 sw HVO
10×50 kick TIP
8×50 (2ea, 1=d/s, 1=sw MEDITATIVE @:15rest)
5×100 fr @g3base (1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20)
400 IM g4 strong, flow, clean + 10 bobs
4×100 fr @ b
300 IM g4 same
3×100 fr @b
200 IM g4 same
2×100 fr @b
100 IM blocks all out
2×50 recovery
100 IM broken, blocks
8×25 rebuild @:40
pull
5x
75 [email protected]:10
25 race max speed choice @:40
wd 3×100
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
