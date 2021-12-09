Daily Swim Coach Workout #601

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/Champ

Monday/Tuesday PM [3/1-2/21]

C4/W3

[13 TT/26 SI/47 TT/54 CIF]

300 free (every 3rd combo)

2×200 k-sc-dr-sw B (1fr/ 1pr)

3×100 IM 1 sc/ 1dr/ 1 sw HVO

10×50 kick TIP

8×50 (2ea, 1=d/s, 1=sw MEDITATIVE @:15rest)

5×100 fr @g3base (1:05/1:10/1:15/1:20)

400 IM g4 strong, flow, clean + 10 bobs

4×100 fr @ b

300 IM g4 same

3×100 fr @b

200 IM g4 same

2×100 fr @b

100 IM blocks all out

2×50 recovery

100 IM broken, blocks

8×25 rebuild @:40

pull

5x

75 [email protected]:10

25 race max speed choice @:40

wd 3×100