Speedo Winter Junior Championships – East: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Thursday’s finals session brings us finals of the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, as well as timed finals of the 400 medley relays.

Cavalier Aquatics 14-year-old Thomas Heilman can’t be stopped. The rising star swam a personal best of 19.96 in the boys 50 free this morning, taking the top seed for tonight’s final. With the swim, Heilman has potentially set himself up for yet another 13-14 boys NAG. Michael Andrew currently holds the record at 19.76.

Younger swimmers took stole the show in the girls 50 free this morning, with 16-year-old Anna Moesch and 15-year-old Alex Shackell taking the top 2 spots. Additionally, 14-year-old Annam Olasewere took the 4th seed for tonight’s A final.

Standout IMer Baylor Nelson is the top seed in the boys 200 IM after turning in a 1:44.77 this morning. He was just 0.31 seconds off his personal best in the event, setting himself up nicely for a best time performance tonight. The girls 200 IM A final is incredibly tight, with just 1.41 seconds separating the top seed and #8.

GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Regan Smith – 4:37.10 (12/6/2018)

GAC Pool Record: Katie Ledecky – 4:29.54 (12/4/2014)

Podium:

In a thrilling first A final of the night, Club Wolverine’s Hannah Bellard got out to the early lead, pushing the pace. Bellard flipped in 53.78 on the first 100, and clocked a 1:51.05 split 200 yards into the race. Sarasota Sharks 16-year-old Michaela Mattes made her move, however, pulling even with Bellard halfway through the race, then building a lead over the back half.

Mattes split the race very well, posting 100 splits of 54.27, 56.56, 57.04, 57.09, and 57.10 respectively. Mattes finished in 4:42.06, marking a new personal best by 0.92 seconds. Bellard was off her best time, which comes in at 4:41.24.

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (12/12/2019)

GAC Pool Record: Jake Magahey- 4:07.97 (3/24/21)

Podium:

SwimMAC Carolina’s Logan Zucker established himself as the leader early, and pulled away from the field as the race progressed. 4:19.46 marks a huge swim from Zucker, who already swam a personal best of 4:21.40 this morning in prelims. Zucker, a future Michigan Wolverine, will be able to head to Ann Arbor next fall as a sub-4:20 500 freestyler.

Tac Titans’ Lance Norris turned the jets on late, blasting a 51.54 on the final 100 to move from 4th to 2nd, touching the wall just ahead of Sarasota Sharks’ Liam Custer. Notably, both Norris and Custer were off their personal bests. Custer has been as fast as 4:18.49 back last December, while Norris has been 4:20.04, which he swam last month.

SwimAtlanta’s Sebastien Sergile was in position for a top 3 finish right up until the end of the race, but Norris’ late boost was enough to bump the 17-year-old off the podium. Sergile touched 4th with a 4:22.04, which is a new personal best by over a second.

GIRLS 200 IM – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 1:53.69 (12/6/2018)

GAC Pool Record: Kate Douglass – 1:51.36 (2/20/20)

Podium:

Carmel Swim Club’s Devon Kitchel made a statement in Greensboro tonight, completely taking over the A final of the women’s 200 IM. Kitchel used her superior breaststroke speed to split 33.53 on the breast leg of the race, which is where she took control of the field. Her 1:56.39 tonight marks a personal best by 1.30 seconds, and rise up to #42 all-time in the girls 17-18 age group.

It was a 1-2 punch for Carmel, as 15-year-old teammate Alex Shackell took 2nd in a very quick 1:57.78. That marked a new personal best for Shackell by nearly 2 seconds, which is even more impressive when taking into account her prelims swim from this morning (1:59.51) was her best time. Shackell took the race out hard, splitting 24.41 on fly, and 29.09 on back, for 53.50 on the first 100. She’s now the #19 15-year-old all-time in the event, and #37 all-time in the 15-16 girls age group.

Similarly, Greater Somerset Y 15-year-old Emily Thompson rounded out the podium, swimming a new best time of 1:58.29. The swim was a best time by just over a second for Thompson, and brings her up to #28 all-time among 15-year-olds, and #63 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Lakeside Swim Team 14-year-old Haley McDonald took control of the B final, leading wire-to-wire to throw down a blistering 1:58.08. Not only would the swim have finished 3rd in the A final, McDonald blew away her previous personal best of 2:00.55, which she just swam this morning. McDonald is now the #7 performer all-time in the girls 13-14 age group.

BOYS 200 IM – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Carson Foster – 1:42.43 (12/12/2019)

GAC Pool Record: Shaine Casas – 1:39.53 (3/25/2021)

Podium:

Baylor Nelson put together a jaw-dropping race in the boys 200 IM, swimming a new meet record of 1:42.01. The swim was good for a personal best time by well over 2 seconds, and makes Nelson the #2 performer all-time in the 17-18 age group, behind only David Nolan, who holds the NAG at 1:41.39.

Zionsville Swim Club’s Will Modglin was pushing Nelson halfway through the race, but Nelson put up a blistering 28.99 breast split, which essentially sealed the deal. He was able to bring it home in 25.17, powering himself to a new Winter Juniors Championship record.

Modglin was just off his personal best of 1:45.19, but was still able to grab the Silver medal tonight. Gibson Holmes of the Mason Manta Rays came in 3rd, swimming a massive personal best of 1:45.50, thanks in large part to a great final 100 of 56.01.

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (12/12/2014)

GAC Pool Record: Kate Douglass – 21.09 (3/18/2021)

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)

GAC Pool Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.33 (3/25/2021)

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 3:33.93 (12/7/2017)

GAC Pool Record: NC State – 3:24.59 (3/18/2021)

BOYS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS