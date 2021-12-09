Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

THURSDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

Thursday’s finals include the 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free, plus timed finals of the 400 medley relays.

Sandpipers of Nevada stars Bella Sims and Katie Grimes are both facing a grueling double tonight. The pair of freestyle Olympians are slated to race both the women’s 500 free and 200 IM tonight. They handled the double well this morning, both clocking 4:39 500s, then going on to swim within 2 seconds of their best times in the 200 IM. Sims is the favorite in the 500 free, entering the meet with a personal best of 4:32.13, which is 5 seconds faster than Grimes’ personal best.

It will be a much tougher battle in the women’s 200 IM, where Fox Valley park District’s Leah Hayes led the field this morning in 1:56.39. The top 5 swimmers in the A final tonight all have personal bests of 1:56, so the race could legitimately be anyone’s to win tonight.

Maximus Williamson, a 15-year-old out of North Texas Nadadores made waves this morning, tearing to a 1:44.75 in the men’s 200 IM for the fastest time of the morning. Williamson is now the fastest 15-year-old of all-time, and the #7 performer all-time in the boys 15-16 200 IM. He’ll be pushed by iNspire Swim team’s Nate Germonprez tonight.

GIRLS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Regan Smith – 4:37.10 (12/6/2018)

West Meet Record: Regan Smith – 4:37.10 (12/6/2018)

BOYS 500 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Jake Magahey – 4:12.72 (12/12/2019)

West Meet Record: Jack LeVant – 4:14.40 (12/7/2017)

GIRLS 200 IM – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Alex Walsh – 1:53.69 (12/6/2018)

West Meet Record: Zoie Hartman – 1:54.62 (12/6/2018)

BOYS 200 IM – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Carson Foster – 1:42.43 (12/12/2019)

West Meet Record: Michael Andrew – 1:42.77 (12/10.2015)

GIRLS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (12/12/2014)

West Meet Record: Abbey Weitzeil – 21.49 (12/12/2014)

BOYS 50 FREESTYLE – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)

West Meet Record: Ryan Hoffer – 18.71 (12/10/2016)

GIRLS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS

Winter JRs Meet Record: Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 3:33.93 (12/7/2017)

West Meet Record: Fort Collins Area Swim Team – 3:33.93 (12/7/2017)

BOYS 400 MEDLEY RELAY – FINALS