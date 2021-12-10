Baylor Nelson Breaks Winter Juniors Meet Record, Goes to #2 in 17-18 200 IM

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

SwimMAC Carolina’s Baylor Nelson followed up a big week of swimming last week in long course at the U.S. Open with a new Meet Record in the 200 yard IM.

He swam 1:42.01, which broke the old record of 1:42.43 that was set at the East meet in 2019 by current US National Teamer Carson Foster. Foster’s time was 1:42.43.

The 18-year old Nelson now ranks behind only one swimmer in the history of the age group, David Nolan, who swam his legendary 1:41.39 at the 2011 Pennsylvania State Championship meet. That time is also the National High School Record.

Splits Comparison:

Nolan Nelson Foster 17-18 Record New Meet Record Previous Meet Record Fly 22.07 22.20 22.25 Back 24.92 25.65 25.25 Breast 29.76 28.99 29.78 Free 24.64 25.17 25.15 Final Time 1:41.39 1:42.01 1:42.43

All three swimmers are similar in a lot of ways. Where Nelson stands out is his breaststroke split, which was 8-tenths better than either Nolan or Foster were on their swims. Nelson pulled away from Zionsville’s Will Modglin on that breaststroke leg; Modglin finished 2nd in 1:45.39, missing his best time by a quarter-of-a-second.

Nelson is the #1 boys’ recruit in the high school class of 2021 and is committed to attend Texas A&M University next fall. Both Foster, whose record he broke, and Modglin, who finished 2nd, are current or future Texas Longhorns.

After the 200 IM, Nelson won the B final of the 50 free in 19.94. That was the 2nd-best time overall behind 14-year old Thomas Heilman, who won the A final in 19.83.