Baylor Nelson Breaks Winter Juniors Meet Record, Goes to #2 in 17-18 200 IM

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
SwimMAC Carolina’s Baylor Nelson followed up a big week of swimming last week in long course at the U.S. Open with a new Meet Record in the 200 yard IM.
He swam 1:42.01, which broke the old record of 1:42.43 that was set at the East meet in 2019 by current US National Teamer Carson Foster. Foster’s time was 1:42.43.
The 18-year old Nelson now ranks behind only one swimmer in the history of the age group, David Nolan, who swam his legendary 1:41.39 at the 2011 Pennsylvania State Championship meet. That time is also the National High School Record.
Splits Comparison:
|Nolan
|Nelson
|Foster
|17-18 Record
|New Meet Record
|
Previous Meet Record
|Fly
|22.07
|22.20
|22.25
|Back
|24.92
|25.65
|25.25
|Breast
|29.76
|28.99
|29.78
|Free
|24.64
|25.17
|25.15
|Final Time
|1:41.39
|1:42.01
|1:42.43
All three swimmers are similar in a lot of ways. Where Nelson stands out is his breaststroke split, which was 8-tenths better than either Nolan or Foster were on their swims. Nelson pulled away from Zionsville’s Will Modglin on that breaststroke leg; Modglin finished 2nd in 1:45.39, missing his best time by a quarter-of-a-second.
Nelson is the #1 boys’ recruit in the high school class of 2021 and is committed to attend Texas A&M University next fall. Both Foster, whose record he broke, and Modglin, who finished 2nd, are current or future Texas Longhorns.
After the 200 IM, Nelson won the B final of the 50 free in 19.94. That was the 2nd-best time overall behind 14-year old Thomas Heilman, who won the A final in 19.83.