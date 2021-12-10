Sandpipers Girls go 1-2-3 in Record-Setting 500 Free at Winter Juniors West

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

The Sandpipers of Nevada flexed their distance muscles on Thursday at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West meet in Austin, Texas.

Sandpiper swimmers finished 1-2-3 in the race, with all three swimmers being 16 & unders.

Olympian Bella Sims broke the Meet Record with a 4:32.28 (though it actually missed her personal best by .15 seconds). That crushed the previous record of 4:37.10 that was set by her fellow Tokyo Olympian Regan Smith in 2018.

Her 15-year old teammate Katie Grimes finished 2nd in 4:32.97, also under the old Meet Record, and their newest teammate, 14-year old Claire Weinstein, finished 3rd in 4:38.46.

Splits Comparisons:

Bella Sims Katie Grimes Regan Smith Claire Weinstein New Meet Record Old Meet Record 100m 50.78 51.83 53.23 53.89 200m 55.53 56.06 56.48 56.35 300m 56.2 55.86 56.55 55.61 400m 55.71 55.53 55.93 56.43 500m 54.06 53.69 54.91 56.18 Final Time 4:32.28 4:32.97 4:37.10 4:38.46 Previous PB 4:32.15 4:37.36 4:44.10

Besides Sims’ new record, Grimes and Weinstein also launched up the all-time rankings for their ages. Grimes is the fastest-ever 15-year old in the history of the event, and #3 all-time 15-16, behind only Sims (4:32.13) and Olympic champion Katie Ledecky (4:28.71).

Weinstein is now the 2nd-fastest 13-14 ever in the event, again behind only Katie Ledecky (4:35.14).

Sims swam on the American 800 free relay at the Olympic Games, where she received a silver medal for her efforts in the preliminary heats. Grimes swam the 800 free and placed 4th.

Weinstein joined the team after the summer long course season from the Westchester Aquatic Club in New York. There she trained under Carleanne Fierro in a program that has developed a number of top-level age groupers, including Olympic medalist Kate Douglass, who moved on to other programs as they entered their high school years. Weinstein’s previous best prior to the meet, from December 2020, was 4:44.10.

Another Sandpiper swimmer, Paige Kuwata, finished 7th in 4:46.14, further showing off the team’s depth in this event. They also had the #6 (Brice Barrieault – 4:24.45) and #9 (Ilya Kharun – 4:20.55) finishers on the boys’ side.