Maximus Williamson Clocks 1:43.16 200 IM, Now #3 All-Time in 15-16 Age Group

by Robert Gibbs 0

December 09th, 2021 National, News, Previews & Recaps

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

North Texas Nadadore Maximus Williamson has been on a roll through the first three sessions of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West. Wednesday night, he swam the second-fastest 200 freestyle time for a 15-year-old in history. This morning, he followed that up with the fastest 200 yard IM time ever for a 15 year-old, a 1:44.75, which put him at #7 all-time in the 15-16 age group.

Tonight, he continued his torrid pace by winning that the final of that event with a blistering 1:43.16. He is now the fastest 15 year-old ever by roughly 2.5 seconds, and he now sits at #3 all-time in the age group.

Split Comparison – Finals vs Prelims

Finals Prelims
22.75 23.29
25.14 (47.89) 25.46 (48.75)
30.87 (1:18.76) 31.40 (1:20.15)
24.40 (1:43.16) 24.60 (1:44.75)

Compared to this morning, Williamson went out over half a second faster on the backstroke leg, and he continued to swim each stroke just a bit faster than he did this morning, dropping over a second and a half in total.

Michael Andrew is the only other 15-year-old to have even broken the 1:46-barrier, with Shane Blinkman (1:46.03), Luca Urlando (1:46.69), Carter Lancaster (1:46.91) and Carson Foster (1:46.92) the only others sub-1:47.

Williamson’s swim tonight now moves him from #7 to #3 all-time in the 15-16 age group. He only recently aged up, listed as 14 years old in swims from late July, so he’s got at least another year and a half to climb his way up the 15-16 rankings.

All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 15-16 200 IM (SCY)

  1. Michael Andrew, 1:42.77 – 2015
  2. Luca Urlando, 1:42.99 – 2018
  3. Maximus Williamson, 1:43.16 – 2021
  4. Carson Foster, 1:43.79 – 2017
  5. Reece Whitley, 1:43.93 – 2016
  6. Andrew Seliskar, 1:44.03 – 2013
  7. Destin Lasco, 1:44.59 – 2018
  8. Tyler Lu, 1:44.87 – 2019
  9. Will Modglin, 1:45.14 – 2021
  10. Gunnar Bentz, 1:45.17 – 2012

Despite being relatively new to the age group, Williamson now sits just 0.41s away from the National Age Group record of 1:42.77, which Michael Andrew set back in 2015, at this same meet, in the same pool.

Williamson’s 200 free time of 1:35.70 from Wednesday night, leading off the North Texas 800 free relay, ranked him second all-time among 15-year-olds and 15th in the 15-16 age group.

Williamson is entered to swim the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 100 free on Friday and Saturday.

0
