Maximus Williamson Hits Fastest-Ever 200 IM For A 15-Year-Old: 1:44.75

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

Meet Central

Live Results

Psych Sheets

Live Stream

Just over 14 hours after recording the second-fastest 200 freestyle time for a 15-year-old in history, North Texas Nadadore Maximus Williamson dropped the quickest swim ever for a swimmer that age in the men’s 200 IM.

Competing during Thursday morning preliminaries at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in Austin, Williamson established the top time of the heats in 1:44.75, overtaking Michael Andrew by a full second for the fastest-ever time by a 15-year-old.

Split Comparison – Williamson vs Andrew

Williamson was significantly faster than Andrew on both backstroke and freestyle while giving up a bit of time on fly (.68) and breast (.38).

Andrew, 2014 Williamson, 2021 22.61 23.29 26.68 (49.29) 25.46 (48.75) 31.02 (1:20.31) 31.40 (1:20.15) 25.44 (1:45.75) 24.60 (1:44.75)

Split Comparison – Williamson vs Old PB

Williamson set his previous best time of 1:47.88, which ranked him 16th all-time among 15-year-olds, just last month at the LAC Fall Classic. The difference-maker in Greensboro was the breaststroke leg, where he was almost two seconds faster in 31.40.

Williamson, Nov. 2021 Williamson, Dec. 2021 23.99 23.29 25.65 (49.64) 25.46 (48.75) 33.27 (1:22.91) 31.40 (1:20.15) 24.97 (1:47.88) 24.60 (1:44.75)

Andrew is the only other 15-year-old to have even broken the 1:46-barrier, with Shane Blinkman (1:46.03), Luca Urlando (1:46.69), Carter Lancaster (1:46.91) and Carson Foster (1:46.92) the only others sub-1:47.

Williamson’s swim also ranks him seventh all-time in the 15-16 age group. He only recently aged up, listed as 14 years old in swims from late July, so he’s got at least another year and a half to climb his way up the 15-16 rankings.

All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 15-16 200 IM (SCY)

Michael Andrew, 1:42.77 – 2015 Luca Urlando, 1:42.99 – 2018 Carson Foster, 1:43.79 – 2017 Reece Whitley, 1:43.93 – 2016 Andrew Seliskar, 1:44.03 – 2013 Destin Lasco, 1:44.59 – 2018 Maximus Williamson, 1:44.75 – 2021 Tyler Lu, 1:44.87 – 2019 Will Modglin, 1:45.14 – 2021 Gunnar Bentz, 1:45.17 – 2012

Williamson enters the final of the event as the top seed by over a second, with iNspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez, 17, seeded second in 1:45.94.

Williamson also raced the 50 free on Thursday morning, finishing in a tie for 26th overall in 20.46 to improve on his previous best of 20.63 set at the LAC Fall Classic and move into 34th all-time among 15-year-olds.

His 200 free time of 1:35.70 from Wednesday night, leading off the North Texas 800 free relay, ranked him second all-time among 15-year-olds and 15th in the 15-16 age group.

Williamson is entered to swim the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 100 free on Friday and Saturday.