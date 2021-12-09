Maximus Williamson Hits Fastest-Ever 200 IM For A 15-Year-Old: 1:44.75

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
Just over 14 hours after recording the second-fastest 200 freestyle time for a 15-year-old in history, North Texas Nadadore Maximus Williamson dropped the quickest swim ever for a swimmer that age in the men’s 200 IM.
Competing during Thursday morning preliminaries at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West in Austin, Williamson established the top time of the heats in 1:44.75, overtaking Michael Andrew by a full second for the fastest-ever time by a 15-year-old.
Split Comparison – Williamson vs Andrew
Williamson was significantly faster than Andrew on both backstroke and freestyle while giving up a bit of time on fly (.68) and breast (.38).
|Andrew, 2014
|Williamson, 2021
|22.61
|23.29
|26.68 (49.29)
|25.46 (48.75)
|31.02 (1:20.31)
|31.40 (1:20.15)
|25.44 (1:45.75)
|24.60 (1:44.75)
Split Comparison – Williamson vs Old PB
Williamson set his previous best time of 1:47.88, which ranked him 16th all-time among 15-year-olds, just last month at the LAC Fall Classic. The difference-maker in Greensboro was the breaststroke leg, where he was almost two seconds faster in 31.40.
|Williamson, Nov. 2021
|Williamson, Dec. 2021
|23.99
|23.29
|25.65 (49.64)
|25.46 (48.75)
|33.27 (1:22.91)
|31.40 (1:20.15)
|24.97 (1:47.88)
|24.60 (1:44.75)
Andrew is the only other 15-year-old to have even broken the 1:46-barrier, with Shane Blinkman (1:46.03), Luca Urlando (1:46.69), Carter Lancaster (1:46.91) and Carson Foster (1:46.92) the only others sub-1:47.
Williamson’s swim also ranks him seventh all-time in the 15-16 age group. He only recently aged up, listed as 14 years old in swims from late July, so he’s got at least another year and a half to climb his way up the 15-16 rankings.
All-Time Rankings, Boys’ 15-16 200 IM (SCY)
- Michael Andrew, 1:42.77 – 2015
- Luca Urlando, 1:42.99 – 2018
- Carson Foster, 1:43.79 – 2017
- Reece Whitley, 1:43.93 – 2016
- Andrew Seliskar, 1:44.03 – 2013
- Destin Lasco, 1:44.59 – 2018
- Maximus Williamson, 1:44.75 – 2021
- Tyler Lu, 1:44.87 – 2019
- Will Modglin, 1:45.14 – 2021
- Gunnar Bentz, 1:45.17 – 2012
Williamson enters the final of the event as the top seed by over a second, with iNspire Swim Team’s Nate Germonprez, 17, seeded second in 1:45.94.
Williamson also raced the 50 free on Thursday morning, finishing in a tie for 26th overall in 20.46 to improve on his previous best of 20.63 set at the LAC Fall Classic and move into 34th all-time among 15-year-olds.
His 200 free time of 1:35.70 from Wednesday night, leading off the North Texas 800 free relay, ranked him second all-time among 15-year-olds and 15th in the 15-16 age group.
Williamson is entered to swim the 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back and 100 free on Friday and Saturday.
Ridiculous back(and free) split
There are some 14-15-16 yr old dudes right now who are going to make some noise at 2024 Trials. And if they don’t make the team for Paris — they are going to be lighting it up for L.A. 2028. Amazing swimming