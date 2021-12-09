Maximus Williamson Swims 1:35.70 in 200 Yard Free at 15

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

Meet Central

Live Results

Psych Sheets

15-year old Maximus Williamson swam the 2nd-fastest 200 yard freestyle by a 15-year old in history on Wednesday to open up the 2021 Speedo Winter Junior Championships – West.

He split 1:35.70 on the leadoff leg of the North Texas Nadadores’ 800 free relay. That undercut his previous best time of 1:37.09 that was set in his last swim of the event in early November at the LAC Fall Classic.

So far this season, he’s dropped his best time in the race by more than four seconds – from a 1:40.03 at March’s Texas Age Group Championships to his Wednesday swim. His new personal best also gives him a Summer Junior Nationals qualifying time in the event.

According to USA Swimming’s database, that’s the 2nd-best time by a 15-year old since at least 2001, only behind SwimMAC’s Jack Walker. He swam 1:33.73 in 2016 at the East version of this meet.

Fastest 15 & Unders, Boys’ 200 Free, 2001-Present

According to USA Swimming’s database

Williamson was the National Age Group Record holder in the 200 free in long course in the 13-14 age group until last week, when Thomas Heilman broke that mark at the US Open. Heilman already holds the 13-14 record in the 200 yard free, but is not scheduled to swim the race at this meet.

Williamson is scheduled to swim the 200 IM, 50 free, 400 IM, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 100 free at this meet.

Williamson and his teammates finished 14th in the 800 free relay behind the event winners from Rose Bowl Aquatics, who set a Meet Record in 6:29.57. Full NTN splits: