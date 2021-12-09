Sandpipers Crush Fastest Junior 800 Free Relay Ever In 7:02.90 (Not A NAG)

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

The Sandpipers of Nevada girls dropped the fastest 800 freestyle relay by a junior squad in history on Wednesday night to open the Winter Junior Championships – West in Austin, coming in with a sizzling time of 7:02.90.

The team was made up by a pair of Olympians, Katie Grimes and Bella Sims, plus junior standouts Claire Weinstein and Paige Kuwata.

Despite the fact that they finished three seconds under the existing National Age Group Record for the 15-18 age group, 7:05.91 done by Magnolia Aquatic Club in 2017, the Sandpipers won’t get the official NAG because Weinstein is still 14. Grimes is 15, Sims is 16 and Kuwata is 17.

Grimes led off in 1:44.96, a half-second off her best time set last month at the NV State Championships, and then both Weinstein (1:45.40) and Kuwata (1:48.98) were well under their existing flat-start bests swimming second and third. On the anchor leg, Sims unloaded a blistering 1:43.56, which was just under her flat-start best of 1:43.79 (also set last month).

With the time improvements made by Weinstein and Kuawata, recognizing that they had relay exchanges to boost their times here (Weinstein had a 0.43 reaction time, Kuwata was 0.09), the team was more than three seconds faster than their lifetime best add-up.

Split Comparison – Versus Flat-Start Bests

Relative to the Magnolia Aquatic Club record from 2017, the Sandpipers were almost three seconds faster on the lead-off and anchor legs combined, thanks to the performances of Grimes and Sims.

Split Comparison – Sandpipers vs Current 15-18 NAG

The Sandpipers ended up winning the event by almost 12 seconds, with Irvine Novaquatics a distant runner-up in 7:14.79. Over at the East meet in Greensboro, Carmel Swim Club won the event in 7:11.84.

The Sandpiper time would also rank fifth in the NCAA this season, with Texas, Stanford and Cal marking the only schools to have cracked the 7:00-barrier.

Race Video

Weinstein recently joined the Sandipers to train alongside Sims and Grimes with coach Ron Aitken following their standout performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials this summer, which led them both to qualify for the Tokyo Games.

Sims won a silver medal as a member of the U.S. women’s 800 free relay, while Grimes finished fourth individually in the 800 freestyle.

All four members of the relay are slated to swim the 500 free on Thursday morning in Austin.