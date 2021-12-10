Carmel Swim Club Girls Take Meet, 15-18 NAG Records in 400 Medley Relay

SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS – EAST

We’ve seen a ton of fast swimming the last two nights at both sites of the Speedo Winter Junior Championships and tonight the Carmel Swim Club girls took down the overall meet record, and the 15-18 National Age Group Record, in the 400 medley relay.

Swimming at the East site in Greensboro, NC, the Carmel quartet of Berit Berglund, Devon Kitchel, Alex Shackell, and Gretchen Lueking combined for a 3:33.88. That time won East by nearly six seconds, and it all shaved 0.05s off of the meet record and NAG previously set by Fort Collins in 2017.

Here’s a look at how tonight’s swim compares to Fort Collins’ from four years ago.

Fort Collins, 2017

Back Bayley Stewart 53.60 Breast Zoe Bartel 58.95 Fly Coleen Gillian 52.24 Free Kylee Alons 49.14 Total 3:33.93

Carmel, 2021

Carmel’s biggest boost came on backstroke, where Berit Berglund was almost a second and a half faster than Bayley Stewart was for Fort Collins in 2017. Berglund is only 16, and it’s worth noting that she and Alex Schackell, who is 15, produced the two splits that were faster than Fort Collins’ respective legs when they previously set this record.

Berglund is a high school junior who has verbally committed to Texas. Shackell, meanwhile, made headlines this summer for some fast long course 100 fly times as a 14 year-old. Kitchell, a high school senior, has committed to Michigan, and Lueking, also a senior, will be staying in Indiana and heading to Notre Dame next fall.