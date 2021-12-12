Daily Swim Coach Workout #604

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level
- Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
RSD National/ Champ
Monday [2/15/21]
C4/W1
[27 Days March TT/ 61Daus April PPP TT/ 68 CIF Finals]
Capacity-Endurance work this week
150 free dpc low breath
4×25 fr fewest breaths/fewest [email protected] bobs
100 bk dpc
4×25 padpush @3 bobs
100 be dpc
4×25 buoy at ankles
100 fly drill dpc
4×25 right/left dpc propulsion! @3 bobs
Finz 4×200 kick D 1-4 to g5! R/L/bk/belly @2:50
5×50 scull into swim @flags HVO all Tech Review @ Coaches
60×50
o=moderate, mindful, purposeful on checklist
e= Push Pace [[email protected] best event/[email protected] best event/ [email protected] Event] @:50
Banking Rest OK
10×25 stroke rebuilding and recovery @Coaches
Joe Benjamin
Head Coach, Rancho San Dieguito
