Daily Swim Coach Workout #604

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old, 15-18 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level, Senior Age Group/ High School State Level

Weeks until target meet: 8 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

RSD National/ Champ

Monday [2/15/21]

C4/W1

[27 Days March TT/ 61Daus April PPP TT/ 68 CIF Finals]

Capacity-Endurance work this week

150 free dpc low breath

4×25 fr fewest breaths/fewest [email protected] bobs

100 bk dpc

4×25 padpush @3 bobs

100 be dpc

4×25 buoy at ankles

100 fly drill dpc

4×25 right/left dpc propulsion! @3 bobs

Finz 4×200 kick D 1-4 to g5! R/L/bk/belly @2:50

5×50 scull into swim @flags HVO all Tech Review @ Coaches

60×50

o=moderate, mindful, purposeful on checklist

e= Push Pace [[email protected] best event/[email protected] best event/ [email protected] Event] @:50

Banking Rest OK

10×25 stroke rebuilding and recovery @Coaches