Daniel Diehl Swims No. 2 15-16 Time in 200 Free

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

Daniel Diehl, 16, swam the second-fastest SCY 200 free time ever for the 15-16 age group Friday night, after he swam a time of 1:33.68 at the East Winter Juniors championships.

Diehl won the event, finishing just a few tenths behind the National Age Group record, which is 1:33.30, set by Drew Kibler in 2017. Kibler was also 16 at the time, so Diehl also has the No. 2 16-year-old time.

Diehl’s Splits Kibler’s Splits 21.77 21.61 23.72 23.60 23.82 24.04 24.37 24.05

Diehl swims for YMCA of Cumberland. He was joined in the event by 14-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman, who came in second at 1:34.68. Heilman earned the NAG for the 13-14 age group. Sebastian Sergile of SwimAtlanta rounded out the podium with a time of 1:35.19.

Top 5 Performers in the 200 Free, 15-16 (SCY)

All of the other top-5 performers in the event have gone on to even more successful swimming. Kibler is a 2020 Olympian, Walker is the No. 2 500-freestyler of all time at Virginia, Foster is a three-time World Junior gold medalist, and Urlando is a school record holder at Georgia in multiple events.

You can watch a video of the Winter Juniors race here: