Daniel Diehl Swims No. 2 15-16 Time in 200 Free

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
Daniel Diehl, 16, swam the second-fastest SCY 200 free time ever for the 15-16 age group Friday night, after he swam a time of 1:33.68 at the East Winter Juniors championships.
Diehl won the event, finishing just a few tenths behind the National Age Group record, which is 1:33.30, set by Drew Kibler in 2017. Kibler was also 16 at the time, so Diehl also has the No. 2 16-year-old time.
|Diehl’s Splits
|Kibler’s Splits
|21.77
|21.61
|23.72
|23.60
|23.82
|24.04
|24.37
|24.05
Diehl swims for YMCA of Cumberland. He was joined in the event by 14-year-old phenom Thomas Heilman, who came in second at 1:34.68. Heilman earned the NAG for the 13-14 age group. Sebastian Sergile of SwimAtlanta rounded out the podium with a time of 1:35.19.
Top 5 Performers in the 200 Free, 15-16 (SCY)
- Drew Kibler, Carmel, 2017: 1:33.30
- Daniel Diehl, YMCA of Cumberland, 2021: 1:33.68
- Jack Walker, SwimMAC Carolina, 2016: 1:33.73
- Carson Foster, Mason Manta Rays, 2017: 1:33.76
- Luca Urlando, DART Swimming, 2018: 1:34.38
All of the other top-5 performers in the event have gone on to even more successful swimming. Kibler is a 2020 Olympian, Walker is the No. 2 500-freestyler of all time at Virginia, Foster is a three-time World Junior gold medalist, and Urlando is a school record holder at Georgia in multiple events.
You can watch a video of the Winter Juniors race here: