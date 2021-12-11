Claire Weinstein Clocks #3 200 Free All-Time for 13-14 Girls – 1:44.72

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

GIRLS 200 FREE

Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27

Top 3:

Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92 Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13 Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62

Despite finishing out of the top 3, Sandpipers of Nevada 14-year-old Claire Weinstein made waves last night in the girls 200 free. Weinstein came in 4th, swimming a 1:44.72, marking a new personal best. The youngster showed off her endurance in the race, splitting 26.54, 26.73, and 26.45 on the last 3 50s of the race.

With the swim, Weinstein is now the #3 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Missy Franklin and Sippy Woodhead. Woodhead holds the NAG at 1:44.10, just 0.62 seconds faster than Weinstein’s time from last night.

Here is the current all-time top 10 for the 13-14 girls SCY 200 free:

Rank Time Swimmer 1 1:44.10 Sippy Woodhead 2 1:44.55 Missy Franklin 3 1:44.72 Claire Weinstein 4 1:44.96 Claire Tuggle 5 1:45.07 Melinda Lee 6 1:45.77 Justina Kozan 7 1:45.81 Taylor Ruck T-8 1:45.91 Stephanie Elkins T-8 1:45.91 Courtney Harnish 10 1:46.16 Meaghan Raab

Weinstein’s move to Sandpipers appears to be paying off already, as the 14-year-old is now #2 all-time in the age group in the 500 free. She’ll be racing in the 1650 on Day 4 of the meet, so we’ll see if she’s got one more big swim left in her this week.