Claire Weinstein Clocks #3 200 Free All-Time for 13-14 Girls – 1:44.72

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
GIRLS 200 FREE
Meet record: Regan Smith (Riptide) 1:43.27
Top 3:
- Bella Sims (SAND), 16 – 1:42.92
- Leah Hayes (TIDE), 16 – 1:44.13
- Teagen O’Dell (NOVA), 15 – 1:44.62
Despite finishing out of the top 3, Sandpipers of Nevada 14-year-old Claire Weinstein made waves last night in the girls 200 free. Weinstein came in 4th, swimming a 1:44.72, marking a new personal best. The youngster showed off her endurance in the race, splitting 26.54, 26.73, and 26.45 on the last 3 50s of the race.
With the swim, Weinstein is now the #3 performer all-time in the 13-14 age group, behind only Missy Franklin and Sippy Woodhead. Woodhead holds the NAG at 1:44.10, just 0.62 seconds faster than Weinstein’s time from last night.
Here is the current all-time top 10 for the 13-14 girls SCY 200 free:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|1
|1:44.10
|Sippy Woodhead
|2
|1:44.55
|Missy Franklin
|3
|1:44.72
|Claire Weinstein
|4
|1:44.96
|Claire Tuggle
|5
|1:45.07
|Melinda Lee
|6
|1:45.77
|Justina Kozan
|7
|1:45.81
|Taylor Ruck
|T-8
|1:45.91
|Stephanie Elkins
|T-8
|1:45.91
|Courtney Harnish
|10
|1:46.16
|Meaghan Raab
Weinstein’s move to Sandpipers appears to be paying off already, as the 14-year-old is now #2 all-time in the age group in the 500 free. She’ll be racing in the 1650 on Day 4 of the meet, so we’ll see if she’s got one more big swim left in her this week.
USA Swimming shows Sippy as holding the NAG. https://www.usaswimming.org/times/popular-resources/national-age-group-records/scy/13-14
Thanks, you beat me to it. Was that in January 1979? Nearly 43 years ago.
Yup. I’m old enough to remember it…was an unbelievable swim back then and still is to this day (along with the other swims on this list).