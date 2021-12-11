29-Time Paralympic Medalist Jessica Long Highlights U.S. Para Nationals Entries

2021 U.S. Paralympic Swimming Nationals

December 17-19, 2021

Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC

Long Course Meters

Psych Sheets

29-time Paralympic medalist Jessica Long is the top seed in the women’s S8 100 fly and S8 100 back at the 2021 U.S. Paralympic Swimming Nationals in Greensboro. This will be the first major U.S. para-swimming event since the Paralympic Games in Tokyo where Long earned a total of 6 medals, half of which were gold.

As a reminder, here is an explanation of the classification system in para-swimming:

Para Classification System

There are 14 classifications for Paralympic swimmers, typically denoted as “S” followed by a number.

“SB” designates an athletes classification for breaststroke events

“SM” is for individual medley events

Athletes with physical impairments are classified in S1-S10, SB1-SB9, and SM1-SM10 with numbers 1-10 ranging from more severe activity limitations to less severe limitations.

Athletes with visual impairments are classified in S/SB11-13.

Athletes with intellectual impairments are classified in S/SB14.

Long is joined by multiple members of the 2020 U.S. Paralympic team who competed in Tokyo including Robert Griswold in the men’s 50 fly and 50 back, 50 free, 100 free in the S7 class. He leads the field in every event. Griswold won gold in both the men’s S8 100 fly and 100 back in Tokyo, setting a new world record in the latter.

Three-time Paralympian McKenzie Coan is the top seed in the women’s S7 class in the 400 free, 100 back, and 50 free. She is also entered in the S7 50 back as the second seed. Her fellow Tokyo Paralympian Julia Gaffney leads the field in that event.

Gaffney is also the top seed in the women’s SB6 50 breast and S7 200 back, but the 2nd seed in the women’s S7 50 fly where 18-year-old Danielle Dorris has the fastest entry time. Dorris competed for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics and won silver in the women’s S7 100 back where Gaffney took bronze.

Two-time Paralympian Elizabeth Marks is entered as the top seed in the women’s S6 50 back, 50 fly, and S6 100 free. She also will swim the SB6 50 breast and S6 200 back, but she is not entered in the S6 women’s 100 back, an event she won gold in at the Tokyo Paralympics with a blistering world record time. Marks also took home silver in the S6 50 free and bronze in S6 50 fly in Tokyo.

Hannah Aspden, who won gold in the women’s S9 100 back and gold in the 4×100 medley relay in Tokyo, will swim the S9 50 back, S9 50 fly, SB8 50 breast, S9 50 free, S9 200 back, and S9 200 free. She’s the top seed in every event that she is entered in.

17-year-old Paralympian Parker Egbert has a packed schedule with the men’s S14 400 free, S14 100 fly, S14 100 back, SB14 100 breast, S14 50 free, S14 100 free, and S14 200 back. He’s the top seed in three of these events, the 400 free, 100 back, and 200 back.

19-year-old Lawrence Sapp will swim the men’s S14 100 back, where he is seeded 2nd behind his fellow U.S. Paralympian Egbert. Sapp leads the pack in the S14 50 free and is seeded 2nd in both the S14 100 free and 200 free behind 17-year-old Nicholas Bennett who competed for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics. Bennett is also the top seed in the S14 100 fly and S14 100 breast.

Two-time Paralympian McClain Hermes has the fastest entry time in all 6 of her events: the 400 free, 50 back, 100 back, 100 breast, 1500 free, 200 free. The 19-year-old competes in the S11 class (SB11 for the 100 breast.)

Other Members of 2020 U.S. Paralympic Team in Greensboro