Balduccini Hits Another Brazilian Junior Record To Close Out Championships

2021 BRAZILIAN SENIOR & JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2021 Brazilian Senior & Junior Championships wrapped up from Rio today, but not before a handful of swimmers stole the spotlight once again at this long course competition.

Stephanie Balduccini fired off another Brazilian junior record, this time in the women’s 200m IM. The 17-year-old Olympian produced a time of 2:15.00, a mark that overtook the previous junior standard of 2:15.63 held by Joanna Maranhao.

Balduccini also fired off a new junior record in the women’s 100m fly for juniors. She touched in a time of 1:00.41 to once again top the podium.

On the senior side, Gabrielle Roncatto made some noise, producing a time of 16:51.20 in the women’s 1500m free. That checked in as a new meet record.

Top 3 Junior Team Scores

1ST
CORINTHIANS
1,909.00
2ND
MINAS TENIS CLUB
1,323.50
3RD
CR FLAMENGO/RJ
1,118.00

Top 3 Senior Team Scores

1ST
CR FLAMENGO/RJ
1,562.50
2ND
CORINTHIANS
956.00
3RD
SESI-SP
585.50

0
