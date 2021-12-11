Balduccini Hits Another Brazilian Junior Record To Close Out Championships

2021 BRAZILIAN SENIOR & JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Tuesday, December 7th – Saturday, December 11th
- Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Rio, Brazil
- LCM (50m)
- Recap #1/Recap #2
- Senior Results
- Junior Results
The 2021 Brazilian Senior & Junior Championships wrapped up from Rio today, but not before a handful of swimmers stole the spotlight once again at this long course competition.
Stephanie Balduccini fired off another Brazilian junior record, this time in the women’s 200m IM. The 17-year-old Olympian produced a time of 2:15.00, a mark that overtook the previous junior standard of 2:15.63 held by Joanna Maranhao.
Balduccini also fired off a new junior record in the women’s 100m fly for juniors. She touched in a time of 1:00.41 to once again top the podium.
On the senior side, Gabrielle Roncatto made some noise, producing a time of 16:51.20 in the women’s 1500m free. That checked in as a new meet record.
Top 3 Junior Team Scores
|
1ST
|
CORINTHIANS
|
1,909.00
|
2ND
|
MINAS TENIS CLUB
|
1,323.50
|
3RD
|
CR FLAMENGO/RJ
|
1,118.00
Top 3 Senior Team Scores
|
1ST
|
CR FLAMENGO/RJ
|
1,562.50
|
2ND
|
CORINTHIANS
|
956.00
|
3RD
|
SESI-SP
|
585.50