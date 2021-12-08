Jungblut Busts Out 800 Free Brazilian Record

2021 BRAZILIAN SENIOR & JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 7th – Saturday, December 11th

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Rio, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Results

While competing on day 1 of the 2021 Brazilian Senior & Junior Championships, Viviane Jungblut registered a new national record in the women’s 800m free.

Topping the podium in a time of 8:29.30, 25-year-old Junblut cleared the field by over 20 seconds, with the next closest swimmer represented by runner-up Gabrielle Gonclaves Roncatto who touched in 8:49.98.

Entering this 5-day meet, Jungblut’s lifetime best in this long course 800 freestyle rested at the 8:32.96 she logged way back in 2009. As such, her performance here broke an over-decade old record en route to getting under the 8:30 threshold for the first time ever.

Jungblut is among the athletes from both the junior and senior talent pools racing here in Rio. She’s joined by the likes of Brandonn Almeida, Guilherme Costa and Nathalia Almeida.

On the junior scene here on day 1, Flamengo’s Stephan Steverink clocked a new junior record in the men’s 1500m free. He scored a final result of 15:14.91.

Additional Notes: