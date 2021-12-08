Coach Mark Schubert Details His New Elite Training Group at Saddleback El Toro

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Coach Mark Schubert recently stepped down from Mission Viejo, then eleven days later he accepted a position heading a new elite training group at Saddleback El Toro (SET) Swim Team. He’ll be with good company. Two-time water polo Olympian, and two-time swimming Olympic gold medalist, Brad Schumacher, is the director of SET Aquatics. Brad had his to say:

“Mark Schubert is recognized nationally, and to work directly on the development of an elite environment is directly in line with our 5 year strategic plan. Our mission is to provide the resources necessary for elite athletes to reach the next level, and Mark is a foundational piece of our strategic plan.”

In this podcast Mark unpacks what he’s doing at SET Aquatics, and he dips back into his history discussing his coaching philosophy. I traveled the world with Mark for ten years on the USA Swimming National Team back in the 1980s and 90s, but I’ve never talked to him about his Mission Viego dynasty years. I was dumbfounded to learned he took over the program at the tender age of 23 back in 1973. Mark discusses his genesis story, nearly going into the legal profession, and how his father told him he’d never make a living as a swim coach.

