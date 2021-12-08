Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Final Farewell To Fede and Femke

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Introducing Chlorinedaddy to the Arena family.

10.

Such an amazing experience coaching at #ToyotaUSOpen

Grateful to have gotten to expose @CSU_SwimDive to world class swimming Thnx @USASwimming for such an amazing event‼️ Shoutout @Mal_Comerford & @UofLswim_dive for being benchmates#GoVikes #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/C0a7FCxcYs — Hannah Burandt (@hburandt) December 5, 2021

Benchmates for life <3.

9.

Run it back 🍊 pic.twitter.com/l5glKc6YFD — Tennessee Swimming & Diving (@Vol_SwimDive) December 5, 2021

TikTok of the week award.

8.

The final night of the Toyota US Open starts now with the 1500 Free!#GoGators 🐊 pic.twitter.com/2ILUne6AUM — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) December 5, 2021

Yes, Bobby Finke can swim breaststroke too.

7.

‼️ATHLETE CONFIRMED‼️ Sarah Sjostrom 🇸🇪 over the years she achieved multiple World Record 💪. She currently holds the short course WR of the Women's 200m Freestyle and Women's 100m Butterfly 🔥 In Abu Dhabi 🇦🇪, will she be able to add a new WR to her name?#swimming pic.twitter.com/TMm6WazqFX — FINA (@fina1908) December 7, 2021

Butterfliers and freestylers watch out!

6.

11-year-old: Can I join the swim team? You won't have to do anything for it. Me: Who's going to get your to and from all the practices and meets and pay for everything? 11: Other than that. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) December 5, 2021

Pretty much sums it up.

5.

Be ready to catch it 😎 Now it's your turn!! Link up with our athletes and pass the swimming cap across the 🌍#swimming pic.twitter.com/bMam2L7c5y — FINA (@fina1908) December 6, 2021

Does this remind anyone else of the Don’t Rush Challenge from early quarantine days?

4.

Floating series: Can you control your body to make yourself sink and realign to float again? Pilates was a huge help in bringing awareness to the deep abdominal muscles that support your spine. Being able to activate and deactivate I can make my legs float and sink! pic.twitter.com/v9Ud4LZ1TH — Hannah Miley (@HannahMiley89) December 6, 2021

Now this is my kind of swim practice.

3.

A historic year of swimming is not over yet …1⃣0⃣ days to go until the @fina1908 World Short Course Championships! We're working on something exciting to bring you closer to the action …make sure to sign up to The Deep End so you don't miss it 👉 https://t.co/uyanasMXGF 👀📧 pic.twitter.com/zS3JuGQJ35 — British Swimming (@britishswimming) December 7, 2021

10 days until the squad hits Abu Dhabi.

2.

A dream come true!!! 🥺🥰 https://t.co/BPfWqwwqDi — Kelsi Dahlia (@kelsiwhirl) December 6, 2021

GO kelsi GO kelsi GO.

1.

For all our challenges, for all your smiles, for all the moments side by side, for the person you are, I wish you all the happiness in the world …..see you very soon Fem 🥰♥️ #ournewlife https://t.co/NaXVZWc3km — Federica Pellegrini (@mafaldina88) December 5, 2021

I’m not crying……. you are… :'(

