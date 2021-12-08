Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: A Final Farewell To Fede and Femke

by Ben Dornan 0

December 08th, 2021 Lifestyle, News, TopTenTweets

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse.

Featured Instagram Post of the Week:

Introducing Chlorinedaddy to the Arena family.

10.

Benchmates for life <3.

9.

TikTok of the week award.

8.

Yes, Bobby Finke can swim breaststroke too.

7.

Butterfliers and freestylers watch out!

6.

Pretty much sums it up.

5.

Does this remind anyone else of the Don’t Rush Challenge from early quarantine days?

4.

Now this is my kind of swim practice.

3.

10 days until the squad hits Abu Dhabi.

2.

GO kelsi GO kelsi GO.

1.

I’m not crying……. you are… :'(

