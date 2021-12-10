Balduccini Claims Brazilian Junior Record In 100 Free

2021 BRAZILIAN SENIOR & JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Tuesday, December 7th – Saturday, December 11th

Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, Rio, Brazil

LCM (50m)

Day 1 Recap

Results

The Brazilian juniors continue to steal the show at these Championships, as the men’s and women’s 100m freestyle winners from the younger set would have beat out the seniors in Rio.

First, in the women’s 100m free race, Stephanie Balduccini followed up her successful Junior Pan American Games campaign with a victory in a time of 54.53. Her time not only beat the junior field by well over a second but her performance checked in as a new Brazilian junior record.

The men’s junior race saw Guilherme Caribe bust out a personal best of 48.71 to grab gold. The Tennessee Vol commit was the only swimmer under the 49-second threshold, with the next closest junior swimmer represented by Lucas Santos in 49.81.

Additional winners included Stephan Steverink taking the men’s 400m IM in 4:21.73 while Daynara Paula won the senior women’s 100m fly in 59.04.

Top 3 Current Team Scores – Junior

1ST CORINTHIANS 1,183.00 2ND CR FLAMENGO/RJ 700.00 3RD MINAS TENIS CLUB 689.00

Top 3 Current Team Scores – Senior