Ilya Kharun Now 6th Fastest 200 Butterflier in 15-16 Age Group

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

December 8-11, 2021

Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims: 9 am (ET)

Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)

Top 8 Qualifiers:

Ilya Kharun of the Sandpipers is No. 1 heading into Saturday’s finals with a 1:44.03 200 fly. That time makes him the sixth-fastest 15-16 swimmer in the event, ever.

Kharun’s Splits 23.33 26.77 26.80 27.13

Kharun, 16, sits exactly one second behind the fifth-fastest swimmer, Landon Gentry, who swam a 1:43.03 in 2020. The top spot is held by Luca Urlando, who swam a 1:40.91 in 2018, which also happens to be the meet record. All of the top ten 15-16 swimmers were 16 years old when they swam their times.

Top 10 15-16 200 Butterfliers of All Time:

Luca Urlando , DART Swimming, 2018: 1:40.91 Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club, 2019: 1:41.34 Michael Phelps, North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 2002: 1:42.10 Brendan Burns, Upper Main Line YMCA, 2017: 1:42.94 Landon Gentry , Nation’s Capital Swim Club, 2020: 1:43.03 Ilya Kharun , Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021: 1:44.03 Alex Valente, Santa Barbara Swim Club, 2014: 1:44.10 Camden Murphy, Kingfish Aquatic Club of Waterford, 2015: 1:44.31 Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders, 2018: 1:44.41 Noah Bowers, Virginia Gators, 2018: 1:44.94

Previously, Kharun was ranked as the 25th best in the event. He’ll lead going into finals, followed by David Schmitt and Holden Smith. Schmitt is almost a second behind Kharun.