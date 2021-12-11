Ilya Kharun Now 6th Fastest 200 Butterflier in 15-16 Age Group

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST
- December 8-11, 2021
- Jamail Texas Swim Center, Austin, Texas
- Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9 am (ET)
- Finals: 5 pm (ET) – Wed. relays at 6 pm
- Meet Central
- Live Results
- Psych Sheets
- Live Stream
BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS
- Meet Record: Luca Urlando – 1:40.91 (2018)
Top 8 Qualifiers:
- Ilya Kharun (SAND) – 1:44.03
- David Schmitt (EVO) – 1:44.81
- Holden Smith (UN-CA) – 1:45.61
- Conor MCKenna (LAC) – 1:45.88
- Cooper Lucas (LAC) – 1:45.92
- Hayden Ghufran (DART) – 1:46.88
- Jacob Pishko (LAC) – 1:47.18
- Max Cahill (ROSE) – 1:47.73
Ilya Kharun of the Sandpipers is No. 1 heading into Saturday’s finals with a 1:44.03 200 fly. That time makes him the sixth-fastest 15-16 swimmer in the event, ever.
|Kharun’s Splits
|23.33
|26.77
|26.80
|27.13
Kharun, 16, sits exactly one second behind the fifth-fastest swimmer, Landon Gentry, who swam a 1:43.03 in 2020. The top spot is held by Luca Urlando, who swam a 1:40.91 in 2018, which also happens to be the meet record. All of the top ten 15-16 swimmers were 16 years old when they swam their times.
Top 10 15-16 200 Butterfliers of All Time:
- Luca Urlando, DART Swimming, 2018: 1:40.91
- Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club, 2019: 1:41.34
- Michael Phelps, North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 2002: 1:42.10
- Brendan Burns, Upper Main Line YMCA, 2017: 1:42.94
- Landon Gentry, Nation’s Capital Swim Club, 2020: 1:43.03
- Ilya Kharun, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021: 1:44.03
- Alex Valente, Santa Barbara Swim Club, 2014: 1:44.10
- Camden Murphy, Kingfish Aquatic Club of Waterford, 2015: 1:44.31
- Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders, 2018: 1:44.41
- Noah Bowers, Virginia Gators, 2018: 1:44.94
Previously, Kharun was ranked as the 25th best in the event. He’ll lead going into finals, followed by David Schmitt and Holden Smith. Schmitt is almost a second behind Kharun.