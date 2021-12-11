Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ilya Kharun Now 6th Fastest 200 Butterflier in 15-16 Age Group

by Emma Edmund 0

December 11th, 2021 News

2021 SPEEDO WINTER JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS WEST

BOYS 200 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Top 8 Qualifiers:

  1. Ilya Kharun (SAND) – 1:44.03
  2. David Schmitt (EVO) – 1:44.81
  3. Holden Smith (UN-CA) – 1:45.61
  4. Conor MCKenna (LAC) – 1:45.88
  5. Cooper Lucas (LAC) – 1:45.92
  6. Hayden Ghufran (DART) – 1:46.88
  7. Jacob Pishko (LAC) – 1:47.18
  8. Max Cahill (ROSE) – 1:47.73

Ilya Kharun of the Sandpipers is No. 1 heading into Saturday’s finals with a 1:44.03 200 fly. That time makes him the sixth-fastest 15-16 swimmer in the event, ever.

Kharun’s Splits
23.33
26.77
26.80
27.13

Kharun, 16, sits exactly one second behind the fifth-fastest swimmer, Landon Gentry, who swam a 1:43.03 in 2020. The top spot is held by Luca Urlando, who swam a 1:40.91 in 2018, which also happens to be the meet record. All of the top ten 15-16 swimmers were 16 years old when they swam their times.

Top 10 15-16 200 Butterfliers of All Time:

  1. Luca Urlando, DART Swimming, 2018: 1:40.91
  2. Aiden Hayes, Sooner Swim Club, 2019: 1:41.34
  3. Michael Phelps, North Baltimore Aquatic Club, 2002: 1:42.10
  4. Brendan Burns, Upper Main Line YMCA, 2017: 1:42.94
  5. Landon Gentry, Nation’s Capital Swim Club, 2020: 1:43.03
  6. Ilya Kharun, Sandpipers of Nevada, 2021: 1:44.03
  7. Alex Valente, Santa Barbara Swim Club, 2014: 1:44.10
  8. Camden Murphy, Kingfish Aquatic Club of Waterford, 2015: 1:44.31
  9. Jean-pierre Khouzam, Dayton Raiders, 2018: 1:44.41
  10. Noah Bowers, Virginia Gators, 2018: 1:44.94

Previously, Kharun was ranked as the 25th best in the event. He’ll lead going into finals, followed by David Schmitt and Holden Smith. Schmitt is almost a second behind Kharun.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!