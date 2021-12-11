Two Records Fall in First Half of Ontario Junior International Meet

Ontario Junior International

Two Canadian records have fallen in the first half of the Ontario Junior International Meet.

Antoine Destang, 13, broke the 13-14 Canadian age group record in the SCM 100 fly. Destang finished seventh overall with a time of 55.22, defeating Emil Goin’s 55.84 record from 1999.

On the women’s side, Ashley McMillan, 17, won the SCM 100 breast and broke the 15-17 age group record. McMillan’s time of 1:06.03 just barely defeated Faith Knelson’s 1:06.06 from 2001. McMillan’s emergence in breaststroke is crucial, as Canada’s medley relay has been missing a breaststroke link to fully solidify their lethality.

Summer McIntosh was also right on the cusp of a Canadian age group record in the 400 IM. She finished first with a time of 4:26.44, just 0.02 behind Mary-Sophie Harvey’s record of 4:26.42. Harvey’s record has been standing since 1999.

McIntosh is prepping for Short Course Worlds, and her 400 IM time is her lifetime best.

Unofficially, Josh Liendo swam the 50 free and Finlay Knox swam the 50 fly as part of a time trial before the meet. Liendo finished in 21.14 and Knox finished in 23.14. The swims were unsanctioned and the two swam simultaneously.

Both of the times would have beaten the current Canadian records.

Knox has only been swimming with his arm for three weeks, after he underwent a planned surgery to take bone from his hip and insert it into his wrist. He missed the International Swimming League playoffs for the Toronto Titans due to that surgery.