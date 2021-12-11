Tain Bruce Takes Two Wins At Scottish Short Course Winter Meet

2021 SCOTTISH SHORT COURSE WINTER MEET

The 2021 Scottish Short Course Winter Meet rolled on through day 2 from the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.

Tain Bruce wound up on top of the podium in two separate events, winning the women’s 100m fly as well as the 50m freestyle.

First, in the 1fly, Bruce of the ISL team Aqua Centurions, fired off a time of 58.09 to take the race handily. Her outing here sits about a second outside of her lifetime best, which is represented by the 57.15 as Great Britains’ 8th fastest woman all-time. Next up in the 50m free Bruce got her hand on the wall in a mark of 25.13.

On the men’s side, University of Stirling standout Craig Benson topped the 100m breast, registering a mark of 59.04. That was enough to hold off Uiseann Cooke who was also under the minute mark in 59.21.

Katie Shanahan reaped the win in the women’s 200m breast, earning a time of 2:24.59. That just out-touched Kara Hanlon who fell just short of gold in 2:24.73.

Additional notable winners included Rory Dickson taking the men’s 100m I min 55.94 while Meg Finnon was the 400m free women’s winner in 4:13.80.