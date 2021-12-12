William Heary Announces Commitment to Auburn’s Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

A high school junior from Sarasota, Florida, William Heary has announced that he will become a Tiger beginning in the fall of 2023 with his commitment to Auburn University. Heary currently swims for Sarasota Tsunami Swim Team and Sarasota High School.

I’m excited to announce my verbal commitment to Auburn University. I like to thank my parents, coaches and friends for helping me along the way. War eagle!

Last November, Heary was a two-event finalist at the 2020 FHSAA 3A State Championship meet. There, he took 2nd in the 100 breast and 6th in the 100 fly. In the breast, he touched in 56.58, while in the fly he finished in 50.94. More recently he competed at the Futures Championship meet in Huntsville. At that meet, he was a finalist in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. He finished 7th in the 100 breast (1:03.88) and 10th in the 200 breast (2:21.49).

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 49.88

100 breast – 56.29

200 breast – 2:02.73

200 IM – 1:55.24

Heary will be joining an Auburn team that is entering its first season under new head coach Ryan Wochomurka. Last season, the team finished 8th at the SEC Conference Championships. The team was led by Reid Mikuta, who qualified for the B-final of the 100 and 200 breast, as well as the C-final of the 200 IM. Mikuta is only a sophomore, giving Heary one years of overlap with him when he arrives on campus.

Since Gary Taylor left the program and was replaced by Wochomurka, the program has seen numerous transfers. This summer Cole Bruns and Nik Eberly, both of whom competed at the 2021 SEC Championships for Auburn, announced that they would be leaving the program.

Three other men have already committed to Auburn for the fall of 2023. Heary will be joined by Avery Henke, Josh Noll, and Andrew Billitto as part of the class of 2027.

