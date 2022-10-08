David Schmitt, #18 in 2023, Announces Verbal Commitment to Harvard

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

David Schmitt from San Juan Capistrano, California, has announced his verbal commitment to the application process* at Harvard College.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to swim and study at Harvard College. Thank you to my coaches, friends, family and teammates for always supporting me. A special thanks to Coach Kevin for making this opportunity possible. Go Crimson!”

Schmitt is the #18 recruit from the class of 2023, as per our latest ranking list. He is a senior at San Juan Hills High School and he swims year-round for Evolution Racing Club. He won the 100 fly (47.25) and contributed to the runner-up 200 free relay (split of 20.55) and sixth-place 200 medley relay (21.09 on the butterfly leg) at the 2022 CIF-Southern Section Division I Championships last May. He also won the fly a week later at the California State meet (47.68). Earlier in the spring, he had swum at Carlsbad Sectionals, where he logged PBs in the 100 free (46.90), 100 fly (47.52), 200 fly (1:44.08), and 400 IM (4:01.17) while winning both butterfly distances and placing 14th/7th in the 200/400 IMs.

This summer, Schmitt came in third in the 100 fly (53.96) and fourth in the 200 fly (1:59.11, 1:58.82 in prelims) at the 2022 Speedo Junior National Championships.

Best SCY times:

200 fly – 1:44.08

100 fly – 47.25

Schmitt will join the Crimson next fall with #15 Sonny Wang, giving Harvard two of the top-20 recruits in the class of 2023. That will go a long way to fill in the hole left by the just-graduated sixth-years, Dean Farris and Raphael Marcoux, who led Harvard to five straight Ivy League men’s titles. Schmitt’s 100 and 200 butterfly times would have put him in the A finals of both events at the 2022 Ivy League Championships. Harvard had four A-finalists in the 100 (1st Umit Gures, 3rd Aayush Deshpande, 5th Mahlon Reihman, and 7th Marcoux) and two in the 200 (4th Deshpande and 6th Jacob Johnson).

Schmitt has a twin brother, Thomas Schmitt, who is also a swimmer.

*Note: A verbal commitment between an Ivy League coach and a prospective student-athlete is not an offer of admission, as only the Admission Office has that authority. The coach can only commit his or her support in the admission process. Ivy League Admission Offices do not issue “Likely Letters” before October 1 of the prospective student-athlete’s senior year of high school. The Likely Letter, while issued after an initial read of the student’s application, is not an offer of admission to the university.

