COM Aquatics Senior Elizabeth Sites to Swim for Valparaiso University

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance freestyle specialist Elizabeth Sites has announced her commitment to swim for Division I Valparaiso University this upcoming fall.

“I am extremely excited to announce that on Saturday, November 5th, 2022 I verbally committed to further my academic and athletic career at Valparaiso University! I have been given the opportunity to finally sign today, and fulfill my dream of swimming D1! I would like to thank all of my family and friends, especially my parents, coaches, and teammates, who have pushed me and supported me. Everyone has helped shape me into a better athlete, student, daughter, and friend. THANK YOU! I am so excited for the next four years, and ready to call this place my home. Go Beacons! 💛🤎”

Representing Lee High School at the 2023 UIL Regional High School Championship, Sites had an impressive run, walking away with two personal best times in both the 200 and 500 freestyles. Her time of 5:27.36 in the 500 freestyle bested her previous time by over two seconds and earned her an 8th-place finish. Sites also finished 10th in the 200 freestyle final (2:04.00) after posting a personal best of 2:03.92 in the prelims.

On the club level, Sites swims for the City of Midland Swim Team. This past season, she joined her team in competing at their midseason invite, the King Marlin Pro-Am Classic in Lewisville, Texas. She placed 30th in the 1000 freestyle, taking home a new lifetime best of 11:39.12.

Top Times (SCY):

200 free – 2:03.92

500 free – 5:27.36

1000 free – 11:39.12

At the 2023 Missouri Valley Conference Championships, the Valparaiso women finished 10th out of 10 teams. With no top-16 appearances at the meet this year, Valparaiso could use some fresh talent across all events.

Sites adds to a Valparaiso women’s recruiting class that includes Kailyn Benoit, Olivia Tressler, Jazzy Soria-Gonzalez, Gretchen Schmierer Knust, Lily Kirkpatrick, Kayley Benway, Bri Keese, and Isabella Amaya. Benoit, a butterflier from Sussex, Wisconsin, is projected to be a big pick-up for the Valparaiso women. Benoit would have placed 14th in the 200 butterfly at this season’s Missouri Valley Championships, giving Valparaiso their first top-16 finish of the meet.

Sites would have been ranked third on the 2022-23 Valparaiso team in both the 500 free and 1000 free.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.