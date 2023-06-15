University of Chicago Picks Up Summer Juniors Qualifier Lorenzo Martinelli (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Lorenzo Martinelli has announced his commitment to swim and study at the University of Chicago this fall.

Martinelli is from Louisville, Kentucky, where he recently graduated from Saint Xavier High School. He also trains and competes year-round with Lakeside Swim Team, a USA Swimming Gold Medal program under the Club Excellence Program.

Martinelli recently wrapped up his short course season at the Kentucky 13 & Over Championships, where he earned runner-up in the 400 IM. He posted a season best time of 3:59.79, putting him just over a second off his best from 2022. He also posted top-3 finishes in the 200 IM (1:53.03) and 200 breast (2:04.41), with his 200 breast marking a best time by nearly two seconds.

This spring he also raced at the Kentucky High School State Championships. He finished 4th in the 200 IM with a best time of 1:51.42, which is a second quicker than he was last spring. Additionally, he took 10th in the 100 fly in a best time of 51.42.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 58.98

200 breast – 2:04.41

100 fly – 51.42

200 fly – 1:52.94

200 IM – 1:51.42

400 IM – 3:58.12

The University of Chicago is a Division III program led by head coach Jason Weber, who has been at the helm of the program for 17 years. At this year’s University Athletic Association (UAA) Championships, the Maroons earned 2nd out of 8 teams, then went on to place 3rd at the NCAA Division III Championships.

Leading the team in the 400 IM this season was Marcell Milo-Sidlo, who posted a season best time of 3:54.80 in prelims of the NCAA Championships. In the 200 IM, Garrett Clasen led the way with a 1:45.65, earning him the NCAA Division III title in the event. Joining Clasen under 1:50 this year was Kyle Garcia, who placed 5th at NCAAs in 1:48.01. All three will be on campus with Marinelli for at least one year.

Joining Martinelli in the Maroons’ incoming class of 2027 is Igor Benderskii, Cooper Costello, and Hudson Chung. Costello is also an IM specialist, while Benderskii and Chung swim mid-distance to distance freestyle.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.