Missouri HS State Champion Matthew Judkins Sends Verbal To Mizzou (2024)

Matthew Judkins has announced his decision to remain in-state to swim and study at the University of Missouri, beginning in the fall of 2024. Judkins currently attends Chaminade College Prep, where he owns four school records. He also trains and competes year-round with Parkway Swim Club, located in the St. Louis area.

He shared his reasons for choosing Mizzou with SwimSwam: “I chose Mizzou because of the amazing team and coaching staff. It will be a great place to pursue a career in engineering.”

Judkins specializes primarily in fly and IM events. He is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 100 and 200 fly, and became a Futures champion last summer in the 200m fly with a best time of 2:03.56. He was also runner-up in the 100m fly at Futures, clocking a 55.29 in finals.

Judkins has had a highly successful high school career thus far. He’s won the state title in the 100 fly two years in a row, and added a victory in the 200 IM in 2022. This year, he notched a Class 1 state record in the 100 fly with a time of 48.76 in prelims.

Most recently, Judkins raced at Speedo Sectionals in Columbia. His meet was highlighted by the 200 fly, where he dropped nearly two seconds to win the event in 1:46.54. He lowered his 100 fly even further to take 3rd overall (48.47), while in the 50 fly he finished 5th (22.21).

Top SCY Times:

50 fly – 22.21

100 fly – 48.47

200 fly – 1:46.54

200 IM – 1:51.64

400 IM – 4:08.82

The Mizzou men are on the heels of a 6th place finish at the 2023 SEC Championships. They were led by graduate student Clement Secchi, who took home the SEC title in the 200 fly in a best time of 1:41.07. It took a 1:45.84 to advance to finals in the 200 fly, meaning Judkins is just shy of that range with over a year to go before arriving on campus.

Secchi was the top performer in the 200 fly this season by over a second. Behind him was freshman Jan Zubik, who clocked a 1:42.57 in prelims at SECs. Mizzou also got three in the C-final of the event, including junior Mikolaj Malec (1:45.21), senior Luke Davis (1:45.90), and senior Noah Scheuermann (1:46.09). This group will have almost entirely turned over by the time Judkins arrives.

Joining Judkins in the class of 2028 is Conner Boatright, Anakin Fischer, Trey Cunneen, Seth Cannon, and Griffin Craig.

