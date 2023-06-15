2023 French Championships: Day 5 Finals Live Recap

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The penultimate night from the French Elite Championships in Rennes will be short and sweet—just five finals on the slate, though some of France’s best will be in action.

Leon Marchand headlines the session once again as he takes on the 400 IM, the event in which he stunningly took a run at Michael Phelps‘ 2008 world record at last summer’s World Championships, producing the second-fastest time in history at 4:04.28.

Marchand had an incredible performance in the 200 breaststroke early in the meet, smashing the French Record in 2:06.59, and then after a strong showing in the 200 free, has done enough to win easily and qualify for Worlds in the 200 fly and 200 IM, but nowhere near his best times.

Given that, expecting him to challenge his 4:04 mark from Budapest tonight seems a bit far-fetched—especially with coach Bob Bowman saying he hasn’t shaved and is “50 percent prepared”—but he’ll likely be hunting down his world-leading 4:07.80 from April.

Another must-see event tonight is the men’s 50 free, with 32-year-old Florent Manaudou having put up his fastest time since the Tokyo Olympics in the prelims at 21.56, landing him the top spot in the world rankings this season.

Manaudou, who also had a sizzling swim in the 100 free prelims (48.12) before scratching the final, will be joined in the final by Maxime Grousset, who was the World Championship bronze medalist last year and owns a best time of 21.57.

Another reigning Worlds medalist to watch tonight will be Melanie Henique, the silver medalist last summer in the women’s 50 fly who took the top seed by more than a second this morning in 25.68.

Emma Terebo set a new best of 2:09.49 this morning in the 200 back, putting her in position to qualify for Fukuoka, while Russian native Anastasiia Kirpichnikova, who recently attained French citizenship, headlines the women’s 800 free to close out the night.

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

French Record: 2:06.64, Laure Manaudou – 2008

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 2:11.04

Emma Terebo led from the get-go en route to winning the women’s 200 backstroke decisively in a time of 2:09.35, her second consecutive PB in the event.

Terebo, 24, came into the meet with a best time of 2:11.16, and got down to 2:09.49 in the prelims before chopping off 14 more hundredths in the final.

She qualifies for the World Championships for the second straight year, having placed fifth in the 100 back and 12th in the 200 back last summer in Budapest.

Terebo now ranks 15th in the world this season and is tied for third-fastest ever among French women.

Pauline Mahieu was up with Terebo through the first 100 and managed to hold off Bertille Cousson down the stretch to take second in 2:11.09, falling five one-hundredths short of the World Championship qualifying time.

Mahieu swam a personal best of 2:10.41 in March.

Cousson was third in 2:11.21, lowering her best time of 2:11.52 from 2021, while Canadian Aela Janvier took fourth in 2:13.14.

MEN’S 400 IM – FINAL

French Record: 4:04.28, Leon Marchand – 2022

– 2022 French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 4:13.76

Leon Marchand was in full control of the men’s 400 IM final, cruising to a near six-second victory in a time of 4:10.57.

Marchand’s time falls well short of his season-best of 4:07.80 set at the Westmont Pro Swim in April, but does give him five straight wins at the championships and qualifies him for Worlds in his primary event.

Compared to his splits from April, the 21-year-old world champion had near-identical splits on fly and free, but was one second off on back and more than one and a half on breast.

Split Comparison

Marchand, 2023 PSS Westmont Marchand, 2023 French Championships 56.46 56.54 1:03.46 1:04.48 1:08.53 1:10.18 59.35 59.37 4:07.80 4:10.57

Tonight’s performance stands up as the seventh-fastest of Marchand’s career, trailing what he went at the 2021 Olympic Trials two years ago to the day (4:09.65).

Emilien Mattenet was locked into second for the entirety of the race, putting up the field’s fastest freestyle split (58.79) to finish as the runner-up in 4:16.28, just shy of his lifetime best 4:15.69 set in December 2021.

Antoine Marc rounded out the podium in 4:21.56, running down Algerian Jaouad Syoud (4:21.89) on the last 50.

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

French Record: 25.17, Melanie Henique – 2021

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 25.75

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE – FINAL

French Record: 20.94, Frederick Bousquet – 2009

French Qualifying Time for Fukuoka: 22.07

WOMEN’S 800 FREESTYLE – TIMED FINAL