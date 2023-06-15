Manaudou Puts Up Fastest 50 Free Time Since Tokyo

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Big gun Florent Manaudou has already made his presence known at these 2023 French Elite Championships. The sprint ace snagged silver in the 50m fly on day one and followed up with a super solid outing of 48.12 in the men’s 100m free to earn World Championships qualification.

Now 32-year-old Manaudou carried his momentum into this penultimate day of racing, clocking a head-turning 21.56 to take the top seed in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Manaudou landed lane 4 this morning in his fastest time since the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, the Frenchman took silver in a time of 21.55 behind winner Caeleb Dressel of the United States (21.07).

Thus far this season, Manaudou has collected outings of 21.98 at the Belgian Championships in April followed by a slightly quicker 21.88 at the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

His 21.56 result this morning easily surpasses those performances and ties the 9th swiftest time of his career.

Florent Manaudou‘s Top 10 LCM 50 Freestyle Times

21.19 2015 21.32 2014/2016 21.34 2012 21.37 2013 21.41 2015/2016 21.42 2016 21.53 2021 21.55 2013/2021 21.56 2020/2023 21.57 2014/2015/2016

The FFN-mandated qualification time for next month’s World Championships stands at 22.07 which means Manaudou is well on his way to securing his status in this event. He’ll need to repeat this type of performance in tonight’s final as well as ensure he finishes in the top two slots.

In the meantime, Manaudou now takes over the top spot in the season’s world rankings, beating out Great Britain’s Ben Proud who held the top dog status with his time of 21.71 from April’s British Championships.