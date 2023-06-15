Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Manaudou Puts Up Fastest 50 Free Time Since Tokyo

Comments: 7

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Big gun Florent Manaudou has already made his presence known at these 2023 French Elite Championships. The sprint ace snagged silver in the 50m fly on day one and followed up with a super solid outing of 48.12 in the men’s 100m free to earn World Championships qualification.

Now 32-year-old Manaudou carried his momentum into this penultimate day of racing, clocking a head-turning 21.56 to take the top seed in the men’s 50m freestyle.

Manaudou landed lane 4 this morning in his fastest time since the 2020 Olympic Games. There in Tokyo, the Frenchman took silver in a time of 21.55 behind winner Caeleb Dressel of the United States (21.07).

Thus far this season, Manaudou has collected outings of 21.98 at the Belgian Championships in April followed by a slightly quicker 21.88 at the Barcelona stop of the Mare Nostrum Tour.

His 21.56 result this morning easily surpasses those performances and ties the 9th swiftest time of his career.

Florent Manaudou‘s Top 10 LCM 50 Freestyle Times

  1. 21.19 2015
  2. 21.32 2014/2016
  3. 21.34 2012
  4. 21.37 2013
  5. 21.41 2015/2016
  6. 21.42 2016
  7. 21.53 2021
  8. 21.55 2013/2021
  9. 21.56 2020/2023
  10. 21.57 2014/2015/2016

The FFN-mandated qualification time for next month’s World Championships stands at 22.07 which means Manaudou is well on his way to securing his status in this event. He’ll need to repeat this type of performance in tonight’s final as well as ensure he finishes in the top two slots.

In the meantime, Manaudou now takes over the top spot in the season’s world rankings, beating out Great Britain’s Ben Proud who held the top dog status with his time of 21.71 from April’s British Championships.

2022-2023 LCM Men 50 Free

BenjaminGBR
Proud
04/08
21.71
2Szebasztian
Szabo		HUN21.7205/21
3Michael
Andrew		USA21.7405/21
4Josh
Liendo		CAN21.8003/30
5Kenzo
Simons		NED21.8104/09
View Top 29»

7
Andrew
27 minutes ago

bro is a mammoth of a man

he is so incredibly sexy and handsome i want to be flo manaudou

Ol' Longhorn
39 minutes ago

He could do pull-ups with MA strapped around his waist. (MA, ffs, get serious about strength training.)
Also, obviously he’s extending his engagement to Pernille, because everyone knows the legs are first to go in marriage.

Ragnar
49 minutes ago

Think I know who to bet on in Paris… Bobo Gigi your crew is coming for all the smoke

Khachaturian
Reply to  Ragnar
19 seconds ago

where is bobo gigi?

Togger
55 minutes ago

Great time but that photo makes you wonder what he could if he just lifted a bit.

This Guy
1 hour ago

He looks like he is chiseled out of stone. Beast

BigBoiJohnson
1 hour ago

To have put up a 21.34 in 2012, then a 21.56 eleven years later in 2023 is some crazy longevity. And this was only Prelims too!

Starting to become comparable to Ervin’s 21.98 in 2000 to 21.40 in 2016 I’d say! (43.38 combined time across 16 years vs. Manaudou’s 42.90 across 11 years)

Last edited 56 minutes ago by BigBoiJohnson
About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

